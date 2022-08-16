ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coinjournal.net

Ex-BitMEX CEO says short ETH before Merge, but should you?

BitMEX’s former CEO says an unsuccessful ETH merge will cause a price crash. The Merge, expected in mid-September, will see Ethereum transition to a Proof-of-Stake. Ethereum has been gaining ahead of the merged platform. Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says Ethereum ETH/USD could crash if the anticipated merge flops....
coinjournal.net

Asia Broadband Inc. seeks to further unite the crypto and gold worlds

Asia Broadband, Inc. wants to further unite cryptocurrency and gold in a bid to improve the company’s digital asset development group. Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTC:AABB) announced via a press release on Thursday, August 18th, that it is moving to further unite crypto and gold with the retainment of a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and cybersecurity expert.
coinjournal.net

Gemini launches staking for Polygon (MATIC)

Gemini Staking adds to the yield-generating offering Gemini Earn launched in February 2021. Staking will be available for US customers (excluding New York) as well as Singapore and Hong Kong. The product will support MATIC before adding ETH, SOL, DOT and AUDIO. The Gemini crypto exchange has launched its staking...
coinjournal.net

Brazilian E-commerce giant MercadoLibre launches its own cryptocurrency

Despite the cryptocurrency sector facing a bleak future, Brazilian E-commerce giant MercadoLibre has launched its own cryptocurrency. The newly launched digital currency will primarily be used in Brazil. MercadoLibre made the announcement on August 18 through a Twitter post that said:. “Today we launch Mercado Coin in Brazil, further boosting...
coinjournal.net

Leading ETP issuer 21Shares announces expansion, new hires

21Shares AG, the biggest issuer of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world, has hired three new executives for Europe and the Middle East, the company announced in a press release. Marina Baudéan, Head of France, Sherif El-Haddad, Head of Middle East, and Oliver Schäfer, Head of Germany, have joined...
coinjournal.net

Three potentially profitable crypto trades as we head into the weekend

It has been a rollercoaster ride for cryptocurrencies this week. After a rally earlier in the week, the market has nosedived, and many top cryptocurrencies have shed off most of the gains they had made earlier. However, some cryptocurrencies have good odds of doing well in the coming days. These have big news coming up.
coinjournal.net

bitcoinblack’s crypto credit card is becoming High-Net-Worths #1 choice for crypto to fiat conversion

Bitcoinblack has become a popular choice for millionaires and billionaires worldwide who want to join an exclusive club that provides them access to the world’s most exclusive no-limit black crypto credit card. The luxurious credit card, which has no spending limits, allows users to use crypto to make purchases instantly in USD wherever credit cards are accepted.
coinjournal.net

Crypto Token Launches Meditate2Earn Program Rewarding Holders for Self-Care

The team behind Ryuuko Tsuka, an innovative new wellness token, has launched Meditate2Earn. The token is inspired by the Dejitaru TSUKA token and in particular shares its values around community spirit, collaboration, and wellness. Ryuuko Tsuka will pay USDC to holders who participate in daily meditation and wellness activities and will shortly move to a community-run DAO.
coinjournal.net

Top cryptos that could easily double your money in August

The cryptocurrency market is currently consolidating after more than 7-months of persistent losses. However, if past cycles are anything to go by, this could indicate that another pump is on the way. Already the market is showing bullish signals, as seen in last week’s price action when most altcoins rallied...
coinjournal.net

Crypto.com secures approval as a crypto asset business from UK’s FCA

Crypto.com has recently been approved or registered in Singapore, UAE (Dubai), Italy, South Korea and Canada among other jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has yet secured another regulatory approval as it continues its global expansion. On Wednesday, the exchange announced it had been approved as a crypto asset business by the...
coinjournal.net

Why is EOS up by more than 30% in the last 24 hours?

The cryptocurrency market is turning things around today, and EOS is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies among the top 50 coins. EOS, the native coin of the EOSIO ecosystem, is the best performer amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. EOS has added more than 30% to its value in the last 24 hours.
coinjournal.net

What next for the FTX token as it fails another breakout?

FTX exchange has witnessed increasing trading volumes. The exchange has remained stable while most crypto exchanges scaled down in the bear market. FTT is correcting after failing a breakout for a second time. FTX token FTT/USD is once again sliding after hitting the $32 level. This is the second time...
coinjournal.net

Oil Profit Review 2022 - Is It Legit or a Scam

We are aware of numerous websites which use false celebrity endorsements to send customers to unregulated brokers or call centers. Our website will only send customers to partners who have provided us with the required regulatory assurances. This is a marketing offer and our regulated partners will indicate what services they have available upon registration.
coinjournal.net

Dogecoin rally comes to a halt as price slides back to below key support

Meme tokens surged at the start of the week due to risk-on sentiment. Dogecoin cleared a resistance at $0.072 but is now crashing below. Projected Fed action and profit-taking could be behind the latest decline. Meme coins started the week on a high note as risk-on sentiment gripped markets. That...
coinjournal.net

Polkadot token prediction after MACD bearish crossover

Polkadot has been losing for the past one week, but the price remains stable. The Polkadot ecosystem is the greenest in the crypto space. DOT could slide further, but a bullish reversal is near after bear exhaustion. Polkadot’s DOT/USD traded down 3.74% in the last 24 hours at press time...
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin could slip below $21k as the broader market dips again

Bitcoin has dropped below the $22k support level after losing more than 6% of its value and could record further losses soon. The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming since the start of the week. The broader market has lost more than 6% of its value over the last 24 hours, causing the total market cap to drop below the $1.1 trillion mark earlier today.
