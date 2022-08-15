Read full article on original website
A 911 call made by air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency last week may have jumped, a recording released on Tuesday showed. The body of Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was recovered last weekend after he plunged from the plane...
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
LaGuardia Airport ranked worst, with 7.7% of flights cancelled during the peak summer travel season, according to the data cited by Bloomberg.
As flight cancellations continue to throw a wrench in Americans' summer travel plans, new data reveals which airports have been hit the hardest. German claims-management firm AirHelp analyzed a total of 37,000 cancellations across 400 U.S. airports from May 27 to July 15. About 2.6% of all flights across the U.S. were canceled during the period.
All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
PASSENGERS at an airport were asked to deplane and return to security on Thursday, resulting in several complaints online. Confused and frustrated travelers at San Diego International Airport were told to evacuate inside Terminal 2 West and East. Passengers on airplanes had to leave the aircraft and return through TSA...
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
The pilot said having to do the extra jobs was an "extreme scenario" and took time away from other responsibilities during preparation for take-off.
New York City is known for having the best of many things, but airports aren’t one of them—and a new report doubles down on that. Newly renovated terminals of LaGuardia Airport aside, two of NYC’s three major airports have bragging rights…for not letting people out of New York. According to recent data from flight tracking site FlightAware, New York has two of the top 10 airports with the most flight cancelations.
London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October. The measures aim to prevent ground facilities from getting overwhelmed. The caps, first announced in July, were set to expire after Sept. 11. London Heathrow Airport has extended limits on departing passengers through late October to avoid travel...
A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
Friday was ranked as the worst day for on-time flights, while Thursday was the day with the most flight disruption, per AirHelp data.
American Airlines has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic. The deal is the second firm order in the last two years for Boom. Boom says the Overture jet will fly as fast as Mach 1.7, or 1,304 mph, dramatically cutting trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flight times. American...
Unconfirmed tweets claimed the "law enforcement activity" involved a prisoner escaping from FBI agents.
