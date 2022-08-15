ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Worst US airports for flight cancellations and how to avoid disruptions

As flight cancellations continue to throw a wrench in Americans' summer travel plans, new data reveals which airports have been hit the hardest. German claims-management firm AirHelp analyzed a total of 37,000 cancellations across 400 U.S. airports from May 27 to July 15. About 2.6% of all flights across the U.S. were canceled during the period.
moneytalksnews.com

10 U.S. Airports Where Your Flight Is Most Likely to Be Canceled

All summer long, travelers have endured a steady wave of flight cancellations at airports across the country. But the situation is particularly bad if you fly out of a handful of hubs. While the average American airport saw 2.6% of its flights canceled between May 27 and July 15, the...
Time Out New York

Two of NYC’s airports are among the worst in the world for canceled flights

New York City is known for having the best of many things, but airports aren’t one of them—and a new report doubles down on that. Newly renovated terminals of LaGuardia Airport aside, two of NYC’s three major airports have bragging rights…for not letting people out of New York. According to recent data from flight tracking site FlightAware, New York has two of the top 10 airports with the most flight cancelations.
Daily Mail

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
CNBC

American Airlines agrees to buy 20 supersonic planes from Boom

American Airlines has agreed to purchase 20 supersonic Overture planes from Boom Supersonic. The deal is the second firm order in the last two years for Boom. Boom says the Overture jet will fly as fast as Mach 1.7, or 1,304 mph, dramatically cutting trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flight times. American...
