New York City is known for having the best of many things, but airports aren’t one of them—and a new report doubles down on that. Newly renovated terminals of LaGuardia Airport aside, two of NYC’s three major airports have bragging rights…for not letting people out of New York. According to recent data from flight tracking site FlightAware, New York has two of the top 10 airports with the most flight cancelations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO