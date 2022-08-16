ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Shook Over FBI Probe of Documents Found at Mar-A-Lago

By Christopher Smith
Z1079
Z1079
 5 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HS0mS_0hIpfDu300
Source: RONDA CHURCHILL / Getty

The recent search of the home of former President Donald Trump last week by the FBI has apparently struck a serious nerve, as Trump is showing public signs of panic online.

According to a report, the search of the private club in Palm Beach, Fka. by the FBI which was conducted last Monday (August 8th) and led to the procurement of several boxes containing highly classified government documents has Donald Trump, the former POTUS in a frenzied state of panic.

His reaction? He’s now changing his position almost daily and is obsessed with trying to figure out who in his inner circle could be the person who is the informant that alerted the government agency on where to locate the boxes of documents at Mar-A-Lago.

When asked about Trump’s state of mind, his former attorney Michael Cohen said in an interview on MSBNC: “Under normal circumstances, there are quite a few people that are around him. So he is able to shift to the next person,” Cohen replied before continuing: “He’s not sure if it’s Melania, he’s not sure if it’s one of the kids.”

That panic was evident as more information came to light about what the documents contained, which reportedly contains sensitive data that ranges from a memorandum on French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron which former communications aide to Hillary Clinton, Jennifer Palmieirt, suggested on Twitter could be used as “kompromat” that would interest Russian President Vladimir Putin to data on intelligence personnel.

The revelation led to Trump declaring that these were documents he had declassified on a ‘standing order’ – a claim which was quickly debunked by the House Intelligence Committee. Trump then took to Truth Social to demand that the documents be returned citing “executive privilege”, but as many observers including legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney noted, the demand can be viewed as an admission of a crime.

Trump’s desperation is having a dangerous ripple effect on his supporters. An armed man who reportedly had ties to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol was killed after trying to breach the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati, Ohio last Friday (August 12th).

Armed Trump supporters were out in front of the agency’s offices in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (August 13th), and there’s been an increase of concern that the continued fallout from the search could lead to another incident like January 6th, as a swath of Republican lawmakers and far-right personalities have joined Trump in lashing out at the FBI.

Photo: Getty

The post Trump Shook Over FBI Probe of Documents Found at Mar-A-Lago appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Trump Shook Over FBI Probe of Documents Found at Mar-A-Lago was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says

Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
AFP

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday. Zelensky cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial to coincide with the independence anniversary Wednesday.
POLITICS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
315
Followers
4K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy