Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's instantly classic comedy Superbad celebrated its 15 anniversary this week, and it still feels as fresh as the day it was released. It's a heck of a feat for a film based on a script initially hatched by the pair when they were only 13 years old. To this day, it's rare to find anyone who hasn't seen the movie that gave us one of the most touching fictional bromances, Emma Stone's first big screen appearance, and of course, "I am McLovin'!"

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO