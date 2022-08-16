ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

She-Hulk: Series Premiere Review

This is a spoiler-free review of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law premiere, which premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 18. There are so many Marvel characters that fit right into the sitcom mold that it’s frankly pretty surprising that She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is the first time we’re seeing the format tackled by the media giant. Waiting worked out in their favor, though. Jennifer Walters’ plucky fourth wall breaks and extremely relatable fish-out-of-water antics as she navigates her newfound powers are a perfect fit for the shorter, funnier style of episode.
TV SERIES
IGN

Thymesia Wiki Guide

Odur is the boss of the Sea of Trees and the first boss in Thymesia. He is the ringleader of the bizarre circus scattered among these treetops. The first real boss! Odur is a bit of a tricky guy, but once you get used to his patterns he is surprisingly easy. He dashes around you, unleashing 2-3 hit combos with his cane or throwing cards from a distance.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Road to Phase 5: Daredevil's Past and Future in the MCU

Lately, there’s been nothing but good news for fans of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Following a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox is poised to become a major part of the MCU over the next several years. We’ll next see him play a supporting role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law before branching out into his own series in 2024, dubbed Daredevil: Born Again.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Edward Norton
IGN

How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero – Showtimes and Streaming Release Status

The second Dragon Ball Super movie takes the characters we've come to know and love and presents them in an all-new aesthetic as the franchise's first-ever 3DCG-animated film. Dragon Ball fans will be happy to hear the stylish new movie "manages to successfully thread the needle between past and present, both showing love for the now codified personalities of its characters and finding a new path for them," according to our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero review.
MOVIES
IGN

What High School Movies Best Stand the Test of Time?

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's instantly classic comedy Superbad celebrated its 15 anniversary this week, and it still feels as fresh as the day it was released. It's a heck of a feat for a film based on a script initially hatched by the pair when they were only 13 years old. To this day, it's rare to find anyone who hasn't seen the movie that gave us one of the most touching fictional bromances, Emma Stone's first big screen appearance, and of course, "I am McLovin'!"
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#World War Hulk#Film Star#Disney She Hulk#Banner#Sakaar
IGN

IGN UK Podcast #658: Better Call She-Hulk

It's with a heavy heart that Alex, Emma and Mat wave good by to Saul Goodman (or should we say Jimmy) for the last time, but thankfully there's She-Hulk and some unexpectedly great games to raise the mood. And Mat reacts in the most British way when trying to get the most British of Pikachus.
TV SERIES
IGN

The Sandman: Two Surprise Episodes Released on Netflix

Netflix has just dropped two surprise episodes of The Sandman. The two-part bonus episode will feature one animated episode with guest voices including Sandra Oh, James McAvoy, and David Tennant, as well as a live-action episode. The first episode is called A Dream of A Thousand Cats and it will...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy