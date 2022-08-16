ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

South Korea offering large-scale aid package for North's nukes

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday he will offer a wide-ranging aid package to the North in return for denuclearisation, a deal long seen as a non-starter for Pyongyang. But calling denuclearisation "essential" for lasting peace on the peninsula, Yoon on Monday detailed a large-scale aid plan that would include food and energy as well as help in modernising infrastructure such as ports, airports and hospitals.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jacqueline Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Health#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Linus Company Microsoft#Reuters#Microsoft Corp#Cepi#The National Assembly
Fortune

Singapore could overtake Australia and Hong Kong to become Asia’s millionaire capital in less than a decade

The promenade at Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands hotel and resort, February 2022. Singapore could soon boost its status as a global hotspot for the rich. In eight years, over 13% of Singapore’s adult population will be worth $1 million or more, surpassing the proportion of millionaires in the U.S., China, and 12 other Asia-Pacific economies, according to a new report by global bank HSBC.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
US News and World Report

S.Korea to Attend Preliminary Meeting of U.S.-Led Chipmaker Group

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea is expected to attend a preliminary meeting for a U.S.-led group of major microchip manufacturers including Taiwan and Japan, South Korea's foreign minister said on Thursday. Seoul's participation in the preliminary meeting for the so-called "Chip 4" group could heighten the stakes for South Korea...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Boeing, Northrop to Join White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller U.S.-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The voluntary program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea dismisses Seoul's aid-for-disarmament offer

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says her country will never accept South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “foolish” offer of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling past proposals Pyongyang already rejected.In a commentary published on Friday’s edition of North Korea’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper, Kim Yo Jong stressed that her country has no intentions to give away its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles program for economic cooperation, saying “no one barters its destiny for corn cake.” She questioned the sincerity of South Korea’s calls for improved bilateral relations while it...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy