Bridgewater defeats Stuarts Draft to take a 3-2 lead in RCBL Finals

The Bridgewater Reds won at Stuarts Draft Thursday night, 5-1, to take a 3-2 lead in the Rockingham County Baseball League Championship Series. Bridgewater never trailed in the game as they score single runs in the second and third innings to take a 2-0 lead. Stuarts Draft scored in the fourth inning to make it 2-1, but the Reds pulled away with one run in the seventh and two more runs in the ninth inning.
Rockingham schools changing cell phone policy

With Rockingham County Public Schools set to start next year, school officials are looking at possibly changing the school policy regarding cell phones. Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl on WSVA’s Early Mornings that a survey was released yesterday on cell phone usage, especially at the high school level. Scheikl says...
