Joe Bonamassa on the “insane” experience of jamming onstage with Eric Clapton: “I was shocked to find out that he knew who I was”

Joe Bonamassa has paid tribute to Eric Clapton, describing the feeling of sharing the stage with the blues legend “insane”. In a new Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall Of Fame interview, Bonamassa shared his feelings on taking to the stage with Clapton at their Royal Albert Hall performance in 2009. “It was insane,” he said. “I was shocked to find out that he knew who I was.”
Gene Simmons says “Kiss will continue in other ways” after farewell tour ends – like Blue Man Group

Famed glam rocker Gene Simmons has asserted that KISS will “continue in other ways” once their ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour ends. Speaking to YouTuber Dean Delray on episode 660 of his Let There Be Talk interview series, Simmons shared that the band’s future could lie in becoming a rock ‘n’ roll franchise. “The important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” he told Delray, who described Simmons as his “ultimate dream guest”.
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Punk Princess Look at Travis Barker's Show

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour. There's no denying The Kardashians star is known for adding a little oomph to her ensembles by mixing bold accessories with classic pieces. And that's exactly what she did during a night out with husband Travis Barker at his Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Cleveland, Ohio.
Eric Clapton shares unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign

Eric Clapton has shared a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign from his upcoming remastered vinyl box set. The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1 box set will feature remastered versions of Money and Cigarettes as a single LP, and Behind the Sun, August, Journeyman, From the Cradle, and Pilgrim as double LPs.
Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things

Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
Kehlani Sported Blue Boots & Matching Hair While Out in NYC With Girlfriend 070 Shake

Kehlani performed in New York City last week and was accompanied by girlfriend 070 Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena) after the show. The “Up At Night” singer was spotted holding hands with Balbuena while showing off a chic, trendy look complete with sky blue pointy-toed boots, which subtly matched her hair. Known for her edgy style, she paired the knee-high silhouette with a black leather micro mini skirt embellished with zippers and a semi-sheer black corset top featuring a dipped front design. The Grammy-nominated artist — who is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead” — pulled the eye-catching outfit together with layered necklaces and a...
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"

Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
Electro-Harmonix finally gives J Mascis a signature Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi

Electro-Harmonix has launched the J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi, which is said to pay homage to the Dinosaur Jr. guitarist’s signature fuzzed-out tone. The silicon fuzz pedal is described as being “sonically more articulate” than other Big Muffs, providing a smooth and aggressive response, with a focus on string separation and dynamics.
Kendall Gives Coastal Grandmother Style A Supermodel Twist

The internet is still obsessing over the coastal grandmother aesthetic (thanks again, TikTok). But for those not in the know: Imagine the likes of Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, or Meryl Streep in It’s Complicated, looking utterly chic and cosy all at once while watching the sunset with a chilled glass of Chablis. Kendall Jenner, however, proves that the viral trend can be styled up in the chicest of ways.
Madonna shares French kiss with model in new cover shoot

Madonna has taken part in a racy cover shoot in which she kisses model Andrew Darnell.For the occasion, the 64-year-old – who recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish getaway in Sicily – donned a bubblegum pink wig, fishnet tights and leather shorts with diamante tassels.In one photograph, she is seen sharing a French kiss with Darnell, who wears a studded denim vest.The party inspired shoot, for Paper magazine, also captured Darnell lying on top of a bar while Madonna licked his body.In an interview to accompany the shoot, Madonna told “Like A Virgin” producer Nile Rodgers that she...
