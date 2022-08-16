Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Joe Bonamassa on the “insane” experience of jamming onstage with Eric Clapton: “I was shocked to find out that he knew who I was”
Joe Bonamassa has paid tribute to Eric Clapton, describing the feeling of sharing the stage with the blues legend “insane”. In a new Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall Of Fame interview, Bonamassa shared his feelings on taking to the stage with Clapton at their Royal Albert Hall performance in 2009. “It was insane,” he said. “I was shocked to find out that he knew who I was.”
guitar.com
Gene Simmons says “Kiss will continue in other ways” after farewell tour ends – like Blue Man Group
Famed glam rocker Gene Simmons has asserted that KISS will “continue in other ways” once their ongoing End Of The Road farewell tour ends. Speaking to YouTuber Dean Delray on episode 660 of his Let There Be Talk interview series, Simmons shared that the band’s future could lie in becoming a rock ‘n’ roll franchise. “The important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” he told Delray, who described Simmons as his “ultimate dream guest”.
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dispel Breakup Rumors in Coordinating Cotton Candy Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially put breakup rumors to rest via an eye-popping street style moment. The fiancés were photographed in Los Angeles yesterday, looking as loved up as ever in coordinating cotton candy outfits. The Jennifer's Body actress packed a punch in an ab-baring baby...
Watch: Chloë Bailey, Kandi & Tiny, & More Ladies Flip DVSN’s Toxic Track “If I Get Caught”
R&B duo DVSN released their song "If I Get Caught." Now, the ladies have a response to their toxic cheating anthem. Check it out inside.
Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Punk Princess Look at Travis Barker's Show
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Get Naughty on MGK Tour. There's no denying The Kardashians star is known for adding a little oomph to her ensembles by mixing bold accessories with classic pieces. And that's exactly what she did during a night out with husband Travis Barker at his Mainstream Sellout Tour show in Cleveland, Ohio.
guitar.com
Eric Clapton shares unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign
Eric Clapton has shared a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign from his upcoming remastered vinyl box set. The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1 box set will feature remastered versions of Money and Cigarettes as a single LP, and Behind the Sun, August, Journeyman, From the Cradle, and Pilgrim as double LPs.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez’s Olive Green Nail Color Is a Dirty Martini in Polish Form
Selena Gomez is slowly becoming the nail influencer we didn’t know we needed. As crisp air is on the horizon, Gomez’s latest polish update proves that you must be seen in green. Tom Bachik, Gomez’s resident manicurist, recently took to Instagram to show off her beautiful olive green...
TMZ.com
Selena Gomez and Tyga Spotted Together at Popular L.A. Club
3:45 PM PT -- A source close to Selena tells TMZ the two aren't dating, they were there separately to see different people, and their groups ended up hanging out together inside. Selena Gomez and Tyga appear to be hanging out ... spending time together into the wee hours of...
guitar.com
Joseph Quinn also blasted Black Sabbath and Slayer to prepare for his role on Stranger Things
Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn has revealed Black Sabbath and Slayer were among his listening choices while preparing for the role of Eddie Munson. In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Quinn discussed the bands he listened to to get into the mindset to the Master Of Puppets shredder. “I listened to Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath over and over,” he explained. “Master Of Puppets as well, Slayer…all that kind of stuff. That was my way into that whole world, really. Black Sabbath were my guys, and Led Zeppelin too, but I guess they’re less metal.”
Kehlani Sported Blue Boots & Matching Hair While Out in NYC With Girlfriend 070 Shake
Kehlani performed in New York City last week and was accompanied by girlfriend 070 Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena) after the show. The “Up At Night” singer was spotted holding hands with Balbuena while showing off a chic, trendy look complete with sky blue pointy-toed boots, which subtly matched her hair. Known for her edgy style, she paired the knee-high silhouette with a black leather micro mini skirt embellished with zippers and a semi-sheer black corset top featuring a dipped front design. The Grammy-nominated artist — who is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead” — pulled the eye-catching outfit together with layered necklaces and a...
People
Kylie Jenner and 'Best Friend' Stormi Lip Sync to Travis Scott's 'Mamacita' in Sweet TikTok
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are always showing love to Travis Scott. On Wednesday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a video to TikTok of her and Stormi lip-syncing along to Scott's track, "Mamacita." Mom and daughter are in the car and smile as they sing "Mamacita-cita-cita, you know I...
JoJo Siwa Condensed Her High-Energy, 2-Hour Workout For TikTok
Dancer and YouTube star JoJo Siwa's workout routine is apparently as high energy as her personality. She shared a two-hour workout to TikTok on Aug. 17. Appropriately set to "Eye of the Tiger," the workout consists of cardio, various core-strengthening moves, and some impressive sets of pull-ups. After some basic...
50 Years Ago: ‘The Midnight Special’ Changes Music Entertainment
As incredible as it might sound now, there was a time when televised entertainment wasn't available around the clock. That all changed with Burt Sugarman's music-oriented variety show The Midnight Special, which debuted on Aug. 19, 1972. Until the early '70s, it was standard practice for most TV stations to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"
Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
guitar.com
Electro-Harmonix finally gives J Mascis a signature Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi
Electro-Harmonix has launched the J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi, which is said to pay homage to the Dinosaur Jr. guitarist’s signature fuzzed-out tone. The silicon fuzz pedal is described as being “sonically more articulate” than other Big Muffs, providing a smooth and aggressive response, with a focus on string separation and dynamics.
Vogue
Kendall Gives Coastal Grandmother Style A Supermodel Twist
The internet is still obsessing over the coastal grandmother aesthetic (thanks again, TikTok). But for those not in the know: Imagine the likes of Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give, or Meryl Streep in It’s Complicated, looking utterly chic and cosy all at once while watching the sunset with a chilled glass of Chablis. Kendall Jenner, however, proves that the viral trend can be styled up in the chicest of ways.
Narcity
Olivia Wilde Was Seen Dancing Her Heart Out At A Harry Styles Toronto Concert (VIDEOS)
Olivia Wilde was supporting Harry Styles at his Toronto concert on August 16 — and the famous actress and director did not come to play. Wilde was watching the show in a sectioned-off area in the pit of Scotiabank Arena this past Tuesday, according to a tweet, and based on several social media posts, it looked like she had a fabulous time.
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Jimmy Page never returned his calls about being on his new album
Ozzy Osbourne has admitted that he unsuccessfully attempted to recruit Jimmy Page on his upcoming album, saying he wanted the release to feature some of the most renowned guitarists of all time. Speaking in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, the Black Sabbath frontman says that when recording his upcoming...
Madonna shares French kiss with model in new cover shoot
Madonna has taken part in a racy cover shoot in which she kisses model Andrew Darnell.For the occasion, the 64-year-old – who recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish getaway in Sicily – donned a bubblegum pink wig, fishnet tights and leather shorts with diamante tassels.In one photograph, she is seen sharing a French kiss with Darnell, who wears a studded denim vest.The party inspired shoot, for Paper magazine, also captured Darnell lying on top of a bar while Madonna licked his body.In an interview to accompany the shoot, Madonna told “Like A Virgin” producer Nile Rodgers that she...
guitar.com
“I don’t really use that many pedals”: Harry Styles gets gifted a one-off pedal that uses transistors from the Ed Sullivan Show studio
Harry Styles, the latest guest to get interviewed by DIY darling Nardwuar, received a one-of-a-kind effects pedal from Satellite Amps, only to later admit that he rarely uses pedals in his guitar playing. The interview, which took place at Coachella, heard Styles speak about his childhood idols to the sources...
