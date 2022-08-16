ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

DBLTAP

JGOD Shows Off 'Meta' Warzone Attachment That Reduces Recoil by 30%

It appears the next meta attachment in Call of Duty: Warzone may have just been identified by content creator JGOD. As longtime Warzone players probably know, the Vanguard era of the battle royale has seen a number of attachments rise in use over the seasons, from the Polymer Grip to the Taped Grip and Hatched Grip.
VIDEO GAMES
guitar.com

Electro-Harmonix finally gives J Mascis a signature Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi

Electro-Harmonix has launched the J Mascis Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi, which is said to pay homage to the Dinosaur Jr. guitarist’s signature fuzzed-out tone. The silicon fuzz pedal is described as being “sonically more articulate” than other Big Muffs, providing a smooth and aggressive response, with a focus on string separation and dynamics.
ELECTRONICS
morningbrew.com

Inside the life of the overemployed

What’s top of mind at the watercooler. If you spend some time scrolling through the “Overemployed” Reddit page or website, you’ll come across a number of posts by people boasting about the obscene amounts of money they make from juggling multiple full- and part-time jobs. While...
JOBS

