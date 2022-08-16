ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Swedish#Iranian#Irna News#Dubai Newsroom
US News and World Report

Taiwan's Air Force Flexes Muscles in Face of Chinese War Games

HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands

NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Hezbollah Chief Vows 'Escalation' if Lebanon Does Not Get Maritime Rights

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah said on Friday the outcome of nuclear talks in Vienna would have no impact on maritime talks aimed at delineating Lebanon's border with Israel. "Whether a nuclear deal with Iran is signed or not, if the U.S. mediator does...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, Irked by Interpreter, Translates Own Comments

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, irked by a translator's failure to interpret his comments properly into English at a major news conference, on Thursday took over the job himself. Zelenskiy - who prefers to speak Ukrainian in public - acted after the interpreter cut short his remarks...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Latest U.S. Aid Package to Ukraine Includes Surveillance Drones -Official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's latest security assistance package for Ukraine includes surveillance drones and for the first time mine-resistant vehicles, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday. Since Russian troops poured over the Ukrainian border in February in what Russian President Vladimir Putin termed a "special military...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Cuba to Send Hundreds of Doctors to Italy's Calabria Region

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba will send nearly 500 doctors to the Calabria region of southern Italy, Cuban state media reported this week, part of a broader program that sends surplus medics from the communist-run island to countries in need. State-run media outlet Cubadebate said Calabria had been suffering a shortage...
HEALTH
US News and World Report

UK: Russia Bombarding Kharkiv to Keep Ukraine From Using Forces Elsewhere

(Reuters) - Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine, UN Agreed Parameters for IAEA Mission to Nuclear Plant - Zelenskiy

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Taliban Leader Says Foreign Engagement Will Be in Line With Sharia

PESHAWAR/KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign...
WORLD
US News and World Report

In New Mexico, Muslims Reject Sectarian Label for Killings

(Reuters) -National Muslim groups have linked the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico over the past year to sectarianism, but Muslims who knew the victims and suspected gunman point to revenge and personal feuds as possible motives. Police last week arrested Afghan refugee Muhammad Syed, 51, as the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

U.S. to Give Czechs Eight Attack, Utility Helicopters

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defence minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine. The Czechs are looking at speeding up the modernisation of their...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

‘Saboteurs’ in Crimea Create New Fears for Russia in Ukraine

The Kremlin appears deeply concerned about the successful sabotage of Russian ammunition and logistics hubs in Crimea during what look to be increasingly brazen Ukrainian commando raids. Both Russia and Ukraine confirmed on Tuesday explosions at a Russian airfield on the critically strategic peninsula that Moscow first annexed in 2014...
MILITARY

