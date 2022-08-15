ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MindBodyGreen

I Suffered From Unexplained Exhaustion & Weight Gain—Until I Was Diagnosed With Hashimoto's Disease

While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In mindbodygreen's series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.
EverydayHealth.com

Autoimmune Diseases, the Environment, and You

As climate change continues to alter the environment at an alarming rate, researchers have been looking into what that means for human health. One particular concern has been climate change’s connection with the rise in autoimmune diseases and their comorbidities, as well as its effect on already established autoimmune diseases.
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
scitechdaily.com

A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise

The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
CBS Boston

How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
nypressnews.com

Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’

Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
survivornet.com

Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
