MindBodyGreen
I Suffered From Unexplained Exhaustion & Weight Gain—Until I Was Diagnosed With Hashimoto's Disease
While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In mindbodygreen's series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.
EverydayHealth.com
Autoimmune Diseases, the Environment, and You
As climate change continues to alter the environment at an alarming rate, researchers have been looking into what that means for human health. One particular concern has been climate change’s connection with the rise in autoimmune diseases and their comorbidities, as well as its effect on already established autoimmune diseases.
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
A Popular Canned Food Could Help Prevent Blockages In The Blood Vessels Leading To Stroke
High cholesterol levels indicate that your blood contains an excessive amount of cholesterol, a fatty material. A buildup of cholesterol can lead to blood vessel blockages if it is not managed. And if this isn’t fixed, it can lead to health problems like heart problems and strokes. It is...
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
scitechdaily.com
A Deadly Type of Skin Cancer Is on the Rise
The southern and coastal regions of Canada have had higher incidences of skin cancer. In Canada, the prevalence of melanoma, a deadly type of skin cancer, is rising. According to recent research performed by McGill University, those who live in southern and coastal locations are more at risk. “Cutaneous melanoma...
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
nypressnews.com
Liver disease: The ‘early’ symptom that shows up at night – ‘see your GP’
Liver disease, or ARLD for short, is triggered by excess alcohol consumption, as its name suggests. There are three main stages of this condition, with an early symptom showing up when you got sleep. The NHS shares that trouble sleeping occurs once you start experiencing a build-up of toxins in...
I’m a urologist here’s the five cancer myths you need to know – and when to get help
A UROLOGIST has busted five cancer myths that everyone needs to know and revealed when to get help. Prostate cancer and biopsy specialist Petr Holy debunked misconceptions around areas including ages of patients, symptoms and treatments. And he called upon all men to keep a close eye on their health.
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The five areas on your body that could show symptoms – ‘See a GP’
Vitamin B12 deficiency targets around six percent of people aged below 60. However, this statistic rises even further with age, reaching 20 percent. It’s crucial for the condition to get picked up and treated “as soon as possible” because it can lead to “irreversible” damage, the NHS warns. Fortunately, being able to identify the symptoms could be the first step.
survivornet.com
Teen, 15, With Vertigo And Constant Migraines Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Kane Allock, 15, experienced constant headaches and was misdiagnosed with long Covid until his mom, Nicki, urged doctors to further assess his symptoms. The teen endured headaches after testing positive for coronavirus in December 2021. His symptoms worsened by April when doctors discovered a brain tumor called a low-grade (non-cancerous) pilocytic astrocytoma.
First Symptoms of COVID: Early Signs of an Infection You Should Watch For
Multiple subvariants of the omicron strain are continuing to circulate across the country, with some studies indicating that they could potentially do a better job of evading existing vaccines and immunity. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most...
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
Why Have Some People Been Able To Avoid Getting COVID-19?
Despite being directly exposed to COVID-19, some people still haven't tested positive. It turns out, the "Novids" might have something others don't.
