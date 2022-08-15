CLASS ACTION UPDATE for U, WEBR and KRBP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Read full article on original website
Benzinga
LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST WFC, KRBP and LFST - Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2022 / Jakubowitz Law announces that securities fraud class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies who purchased shares within the class periods listed below. Shareholders interested in representing the class of wronged shareholders have until the lead plaintiff deadline to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. For more details and to speak with our firm without cost or obligation, follow the links below.
9to5Mac
Apple’s $30M employee bag search lawsuit settlement given approval
Last year, Apple agreed to pay retail workers in California $30 million to settle a lawsuit over its bag check policy. That settlement has now been approved by a US District Court judge and will see workers receive an average payment of $1,328 while the lawyers in the case will rake in $10 million.
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings
OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Where Emerson Electric Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Emerson Electric EMR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Emerson Electric. The company has an average price target of $92.92 with a high of $106.00 and a low of $80.00.
'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), according to filings released on Monday.
Wolfspeed: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed WOLF reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Wolfspeed posted an EPS of $-0.02. Revenue was up $82.70 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
Primo Water: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Primo Water PRMW. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 per share. On Tuesday, Primo Water will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Esports Technologies, Inc. (EBET) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
EBET earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
JBG SMITH Properties Chief Financial Officer Trades $622K In Company Stock
Madhumita Moina Banerjee, Chief Financial Officer at JBG SMITH Properties JBGS, reported a large insider sell on August 17, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Banerjee sold 26,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties. The total transaction amounted to $622,700.
Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a 60-year-old real estate development, investment and management firm with over 19,100 units under management in 19 U.S. states has signed a contract for Knightscope’s K1 and K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs). This new client provides residents with high-quality housing in all asset classes, particularly communities with affordable housing components, like the property in Atlanta, Georgia, where these two ASRs will be utilized. They have a reputation for owning and managing properties that set the standard for quality in their markets, which includes providing the critical component of an elevated safety profile that will now be assisted by Knightscope technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005508/en/ Massachusetts REIT Signs Contract for Two Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) ASRs (Photo: Business Wire)
Segment President Of AptarGroup Makes $560K Sale
Hedi Tlili, Segment President at AptarGroup ATR, reported a large insider sell on August 15, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup. The total transaction amounted to $560,379.
