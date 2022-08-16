ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals play the Cubs leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago Cubs (47-67, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (39-78, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.63 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-16, 7.02 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -161, Nationals +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the Chicago Cubs with a 1-0 series lead.

Washington has a 39-78 record overall and a 19-42 record at home. The Nationals have gone 27-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Chicago is 47-67 overall and 23-33 in road games. The Cubs have a 33-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez has a .243 batting average to rank 12th on the Nationals, and has 23 doubles and three triples. Joey Meneses is 14-for-31 with four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 30 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .282 for the Cubs. Willson Contreras is 7-for-33 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.56 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Steven Brault: 10-Day IL (covid), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Orioles hit 5 homers, outslug Red Sox in wild 15-10 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander hit one of the Orioles’ five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore outslugged the Boston Red Sox 15-10 on Friday night. Jorge Mateo, Adley Rutschman, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías also connected for the Orioles, who had combined to score three runs in their previous two games, both losses. This time, the Orioles scored three runs in the second inning, three more in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth — after the Red Sox put up a five-spot in their half of the fifth to get within 10-9. Baltimore’s 15 runs were a season high, and the teams combined for 37 hits, with the Red Sox outhitting the Orioles 19-18. “I was uneasy until two outs in the ninth inning,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “A game like this, it was obviously a weird night. You’re kind of expecting after a while for some things to happen that wasn’t going to go your way. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Fortunately for us, we pitched well the last three innings.”
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Montero homers twice with 5 RBIs, Rockies beat Giants 7-4

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Elehuris Montero homered twice and drove in five runs to back the solid pitching of José Ureña, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Friday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Connor Joe also homered and Wynton Bernard and José Iglesias hit successive doubles to ignite a four-run fifth inning by Colorado, which sent the Giants to their third straight loss. Ureña (2-4), who joined the Rockies in May on a minor league contract after being designated for assignment by the Milwaukee Brewers, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three hits, two of them to Joc Pederson. After singling in the first, Pederson connected for a solo shot with two outs in the top of the sixth, saluting the Giants’ dugout as he trotted around third with a Cam Newton-style dab. Alex Wood (8-10) allowed seven hits and seven runs in 4 2/3 innings, including three homers by Colorado, which snapped a five-game homerless drought.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Arraez, Miranda homer back-to-back; Twins beat Rangers 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Arraez and Jose Miranda hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, and that was enough for Dylan Bundy as the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. Bundy (7-5) gave up a run on just two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Minnesota won its fourth game in a row and kept pace with Cleveland, which leads the Twins by one game in the American League Central. “Just throwing it over the plate and letting them hit it right to people and they’re doing a good job of that,” Bundy said. “Lot of hard contact in the fourth inning, two balls hit to the wall there. But we played good defense all night I thought and played really good baseball.” Jorge López walked a pair of batters but closed out his third save with the Twins when Charlie Culberson was doubled off second base. Brad Miller hit a hard liner that was caught by right fielder Max Kepler, who hurried his throw to second in time to beat Culberson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Ex-big leaguer Bill Lee, 75, collapses at exhibition game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for a Savannah Bananas exhibition game Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance. “He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press. Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman,” was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred. Lee has pitched for the Bananas, a popular club known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field. There is another version of the Bananas in the Coastal Plain League, a college summer league.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Associated Press

McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1. Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right field corner with two outs in the seventh to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario’s single through the left side giving the AL Central-leading Cleveland the lead, then the Guardians loaded the bases before All-Star Andrés Giménez added a two-run single. Kwan believes justice was served when the rally came in time for McKenzie to get the win.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Chavis' bases-loaded single in 9th puts Pirates over Reds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap a two-run rally and lift the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Friday night. The Pirates trailed 4-3 going into the final frame but tied it on Kevin Newman’s run-scoring double with one out. The Reds then intentionally walked Bryan Reynolds to put runners on first and second and brought in left-handed reliever Ross Detwiler to replace Joel Kuhnel (2-2). Detwiler hit Ben Gamel to load the bases and Chavis lined a single into short left field. “I love being in that kind of clutch moment,” Chavis said. “I’ve been in those situations before, and I love the perception of the pressure being on the pitcher instead of the hitter. It came out good tonight. It was exciting.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out. Again. Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 win The Yankees didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

