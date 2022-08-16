ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox try to keep home win streak alive, host the Astros

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Houston Astros (75-42, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-56, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.85 ERA, .86 WHIP, 134 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 1.96 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -124, White Sox +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros aiming to continue a six-game home winning streak.

Chicago has a 60-56 record overall and a 29-29 record in home games. White Sox hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

Houston is 36-24 on the road and 75-42 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .243, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 home runs while slugging .463. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 31 home runs while slugging .620. Alex Bregman is 13-for-34 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by two runs

Astros: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (wrist), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (neck), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Blake Taylor: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

McKenzie gets 14 Ks, Guardians rally 5-2 over White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Triston McKenzie struck out a career-high 14 and the Cleveland Guardians scored four runs with two outs in the seventh inning to rally for a 5-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. McKenzie (9-9) struck out eight of the last 10 hitters he faced and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings, but left with his team trailing 2-1. Rookie Steven Kwan tripled into the right field corner with two outs in the seventh to score Luke Maile, who had doubled. Amed Rosario’s single through the left side giving the AL Central-leading Cleveland the lead, then the Guardians loaded the bases before All-Star Andrés Giménez added a two-run single. Kwan believes justice was served when the rally came in time for McKenzie to get the win.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Yankees blanked again, Gausman pitches Blue Jays to 4-0 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Rather than break out, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were shut out. Again. Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays became the latest team to blank the Yankees, holding the AL East leaders to four measly singles Friday night in a 4-0 win The Yankees didn’t get a runner beyond second base as they lost for the 14th time in 18 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
