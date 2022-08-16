ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

First of 5 suspects identified in killing of NYC taxi driver

The New York Police Department has identified one of five suspects wanted for beating a taxi driver to death in Queens over the weekend. Austin Amos, 20, is wanted in connection with the death of 52-year-old Kutin Gyimah, FOX 5 New York reports. Gyimah was a married father of four...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
