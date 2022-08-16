ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

St. Louis FBI office is hiring

ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty

(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time

A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana

A Jefferson County medical marijuana dispensary owner said he hopes the use of marijuana is completely legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 election. “It is time to do the right thing and legalize a plant that is helpful and used responsibly by so many individuals,” said Bradford Goette, CEO and managing partner of N’Bliss, which has dispensaries in House Springs and the Festus area.
MISSOURI STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky

Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

What is 'quiet quitting' and why is it trending?

ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

