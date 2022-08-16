Read full article on original website
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kttn.com
St. Louis files counterclaim against Missouri Attorney General in lawsuit over abortion access
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been...
kcur.org
St. Louis argues Missouri Attorney General can't sue city over abortion access funding
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt relied on an unconstitutional law when he sued the City of St. Louis to block it from using federal funds to support access to abortion, an attorney for the city argued in a counterclaim filed Wednesday. The lawsuit, which has been moved to federal court,...
Many Americans worried about paying for housing
Mortgage applications fell last week.
KSDK
St. Louis FBI office is hiring
ST. LOUIS — An opportunity we only hear about a few times a year: The FBI is hiring. And there's an effort to recruit diverse candidates. According to Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis Division, “the FBI needs a cadre of special agents who represent diverse cultures, perspectives, and professional backgrounds. Special agents bring their skills, compassion, and integrity to stay ahead of threats, uphold the law, defend civil rights, and protect innocent people."
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
KMOV
Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd expected to plead guilty to corruption charges
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Former St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is expected to plead guilty to corruption charges. Boyd was indicted in May alongside then-St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and former 21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. They are all accused of getting substantial and numerous cash payments in exchange for political favors and land deals.
kttn.com
Former assistant manager at Missouri bank sentenced to one year in prison for stealing $284,000
The former assistant manager of a bank in Wellston, Missouri on Tuesday was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to a year and a day in prison for stealing $284,000 in cash. Capri Duvall, 35, of St. Louis, was also ordered to pay back the money. Duvall pretended...
Victim of St. Louis romance scam speaks out over incident
A Kirkwood woman who was a victim of a romance scam in the St. Louis area shared her story about the incident.
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
mymoinfo.com
Former Jefferson County Municipal Prosecuting Attorney pleads guilty
(St. Louis, Hillsboro) The former municipal prosecuting attorney for Jefferson County pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges and admitted having sexual contact with a defendant and then lying about it to the FBI. 40-year-old James Isaac “Ike” Crabtree, pleaded guilty to two counts: deprivation of rights under color of law, namely the woman’s right to bodily integrity, and making false statements to the FBI.
When will new COVID booster be available to public?
The Washington University School of Medicine is deeply involved in studies that will lead to the new COVID booster shot this fall.
Hearing aids will be cheaper, more accessible after landmark FDA decision
ST. LOUIS — By this fall, hearing aids will be cheaper and more accessible to millions of Americans after the FDA made a landmark decision on Tuesday. Since 2017, the FDA has been working to make hearing aids available for purchase over the counter. After 32 years on the...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louisan Who Stole Man's Identity for 30 Years Faces Jail Time
A 59-year-old man from St. Louis admitted to one count of passport fraud after State Department agents discovered him living in Germany for the past three decades under a false identity — a name he stole from another St. Louisian. DeLeo Barner entered a plea agreement in May in...
myleaderpaper.com
Voters to decide fate of recreational marijuana
A Jefferson County medical marijuana dispensary owner said he hopes the use of marijuana is completely legal in Missouri after the Nov. 8 election. “It is time to do the right thing and legalize a plant that is helpful and used responsibly by so many individuals,” said Bradford Goette, CEO and managing partner of N’Bliss, which has dispensaries in House Springs and the Festus area.
tncontentexchange.com
What did your parents pay? A look at the St. Louis housing market from 50 years ago
We turned back the clock 50 years to look at what new homes were going for in the pages of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in August of 1972. You could get new luxury new construction in West County for less than $60,000 (about $420,000 in today's dollars) or $18,990 in St. Charles (about $135,000 today).
Ohio woman admits lying about St. Louis romance scam
An Ohio woman admitted to lying to federal investigators to try and recover tens of thousands of dollars that had been intercepted on its way to romance scammers in the St. Louis area.
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
Police are on the scene where a man was shot and killed in south St. Louis.
Chaumette Vineyards and Winery is the top restaurant in the country
USA Today named our own Chaumette Vineyards and Winery the top winery and restaurant in the country and that was a reader's choice.
