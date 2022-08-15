ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Krispy Kreme: Q2 Earnings Insights

Krispy Kreme DNUT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 06:40 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Krispy Kreme missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.09. Revenue was up $26.06 million from the same...
Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings

OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Walmart announces layoffs amid lower profit forecasts

Walmart confirmed Wednesday it is laying off corporate workers as part of a restructuring process. "We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future," a company spokesperson told FOX Business in a statement. "At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like eCommerce, technology, health & wellness, supply chain and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers and the business community."
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings

Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Recap: Minim Q2 Earnings

Minim MINM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Minim missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was down $2.03 million from the same period last...
Maxeon Solar Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Maxeon Solar Technologies missed estimated earnings by 34.37%, reporting an EPS of $-2.15 versus an estimate of $-1.6. Revenue was up $62.19 million from...
Warren Buffett Just Increased His Appetite for Ally Financial, Activision Stocks

Buffet’s bullish move on ATVI and ALLY shares may attract the attention of all types of investors. Billionaire Investor Warren Buffett is back in the stock market with a bullish take. According to an SEC filing, which was submitted on August 15, Warren Buffet’s conglomerate holding company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) made noticeable stakes in Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) and Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).
Ross Stores: Q2 Earnings Insights

Ross Stores ROST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ross Stores beat estimated earnings by 12.12%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.99. Revenue was down $222.00 million from the same...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook

Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

GMS GMS - P/E: 8.84. Global Ship Lease saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.91 in Q1 to $1.85 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.47%, which has increased by 0.96% from 6.51% in the previous quarter. Atkore has reported Q3 earnings per share at $6.07,...
Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Keysight Technologies KEYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.79. Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same...
Alphabet misses on earnings and revenue for second quarter

The company reported earnings per share of $1.21 vs $1.28 expected. The company also fell short of revenue expectations for advertising and Google Cloud. Alphabet shares have lost about a quarter of their value this year. Alphabet reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the second quarter. The stock rose more...
Coach Owner Tapestry Sees Record $6.7B Revenues

This year’s high inflation hasn’t stopped Americans from wanting to splurge on luxury goods from brands like Coach and Kate Spade. Tapestry, the company that owns those labels, reported earnings Thursday (Aug. 18) that showed record annual revenues of $6.7 billion — a 15% increase — for the fiscal year ending July 2. Digital revenues rose by 25%, to the tune of $2 billion.
