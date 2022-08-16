Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays
For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up
The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks prediction and odds Fri. 8/19: Cardinals cruising, but D-backs surging
The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set in Phoenix. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 29-8 during the four-game span, including trampling the Colorado...
Aaron Boone provides an update that might be appealing to New York Yankees fans
In recent weeks, the New York Yankees appeared to be drowning their division lead which narrowed to nine games. Thanks
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Yankees call up No. 3 prospect for reinforcements as skid worsens
The New York Yankees have been on a continuous downward spiral since losing a few good players to injury. They’re reportedly calling up a prospect in response. The New York Yankees have been continuously struggling since losing DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries, and they’ve been struggling to find the best method of replacement. The Yankees are reportedly bringing up prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, which will hopefully fill the gap.
New York Yankees are getting big bullpen reinforcements with return of Ron Marinaccio
New York Yankees stud rookie Ron Marinaccio has been one of the revelations of this exciting season, and with Clay Holmes heading to the IL with “back issues,” Ron the Don looks to be thrust right back into a prominent role. Marinaccio’s time at the majors has shown...
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers
The post-All Star break has not been kind to the New York Yankees. Despite making some major additions to their roster, they have continued to struggle in the last few games. They still control the AL East division, but that’s mostly due to the Blue Jays and the Rays collapsing at the same time. Their […] The post Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas breaks silence on back-to-back brutal outings for Bronx Bombers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Murti: Yankees had been mulling Oswaldo Cabrera, Estevan Florial call-ups for 'several days'
The Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial call-ups may seem drastic, but Aaron Boone says the Yankees have been discussing the move for several days.
O'Neill reflects on No. 21 being retired by Yankees
From my position in right field, I could see Monument Park, a hallowed ground located behind the left-center-field fence at the old Yankee Stadium. That was the place where legends like Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle have been honored with monuments and other Yankee greats have been celebrated with plaques. When it was suggested to me in 1999 that my career could eventually merit a place in Monument Park, I immediately changed the subject.
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
What New York Yankees' struggles mean for their title chances
Another close home loss to a division rival. Another lifeless display from a struggling lineup. Another beautiful August evening at Yankee Stadium dampened by a torrential downpour of boos. With their 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Yankees fell to 3-12 in their past 15 games and 16-24...
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees will continue their four-game series, as the AL East rivals meet in the Bronx on Friday. It is time to take a look at the MLB odds series and make a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick. The Blue Jays defeated the...
Rays' Winning Streak Ends After Bullpen Collapses in 8-7 Loss to Yankees
NEW YORK — It was there for the taking. Staked with a four-run lead, it looked like the Tampa Bay Rays were going to sweep the Yankees in New York for just the fifth time in their 25-year history. But following a two-hour delay, the Rays' bullpen fell apart,...
Jose Berrios and the Blue Jays stomp Yankees in 9-2 rout
Man, it was an extremely tough night for the “The Jays should’ve signed Frankie Montas!” crowd. Toronto roughed up Montas early, even bringing out some boos amongst the Yankee faithful, as the Blue Jays defeated New York 9-2 in the first of a critical four-game series. Montas,...
Brian Snitker explains his questionable bullpen decisions after loss to Mets
And to avoid any confusion, here are Snitker’s complete comments after yesterday’s game, courtesy of Mark Bowman from MLB.com:. “We have too many games to play,” Snitker said. “When we do that, it means he’s not going to be available to pitch [the next day]. So, we just need other guys to step up and do that. You can’t do that. You’re just going to kill these guys. That’s why you have that many [relievers]. We’re not going to chase something when we’re down. Kenley is going to pitch when we’re even or up. That’s it.”
Mets blast four home runs to down Braves
Rookie Brett Baty homered on his first big-league swing and Starling Marte went deep twice to power the visiting New York Mets to a 9-7 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. The Mets totaled four homers and withstood a pair of late Atlanta comebacks to end the Braves' eight-game...
The Yankees have their closer on the roster and it’s not Aroldis Chapman
The New York Yankees learned a valuable lesson on Wednesday, despite a walk-off Grand Slam from Josh Donaldson to overcome the Tampa Bay Rays. They learned that Aroldis Chapman still can’t be trusted in high-leverage situations. Manager Aaron Boone pulled Scott Effross from the game after a successful 9th...
