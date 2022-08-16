ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Rebound Shows the Devil in the Retail: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Retail investors are back. In fact, they never went away. The recent rebound on Wall Street has been partly credited to strong buying by traditionally small-time 'mom & pop' investors. This investor base has changed dramatically in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic. The flourishing...
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Wins OK to Buy 50% Occidental Stake

(Reuters) -A U.S. energy regulator on Friday gave Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the company controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, permission to buy up to 50% of oil company Occidental Petroleum Corp's common stock. Occidental's share price soared 9.9%, closing up $6.41 at $71.29, after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said...
How Retirement Investors Can Protect Investments From Inflation

How have near-retirees and retirees allocated their investments in the wake of rising inflation? If investor surveys are right, many may be repeating mistakes of early 2020 and heading to cash, taking them out of the market at a time it could potentially rebound. After the flash crash at the...
