Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Homeowner finds historic streetcars in backyard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new homeowner found a blast from the past found on his property and now a group of preservationists are working to share it with everyone. A big part of our transportation of the past has been under wraps in more ways than one on Isle of Hope until now.
WRDW-TV
Fort Stewart soldier surprises son at school following deployment
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - While the war in Ukraine continues, Georgia soldiers deployed for a NATO support mission in Germany are starting to return home. The first couple hundred soldiers arrived back at Fort Stewart last week. More than 3,000 were deployed from the First Armored Brigade combat team with the 3rd ID.
Comments / 0