XLerateHealth (XLH), a national health care accelerator based in Louisville, Kentucky, in partnership with the University of Kentucky through UK Innovate, has been awarded the first phase of a potential $3.25 million multiyear grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Program. The purpose of the grant is to develop and launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship and commercialization training tools to address the needs of academic institutions across the Southeast U.S., including faculty, researchers, innovators and students.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO