UK announces FoodChain as 2022-23 Cornerstone Community Innovation Partner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — The University of Kentucky is pleased to announce the next Cornerstone Community Innovation Partner (CIP) for the 2022-23 academic year. This year’s partner is FoodChain, which will have an ongoing presence at the Cornerstone to increase community engagement with students and faculty.
‘That’s not how any of this works’ — UK experts on Hollywood portrayals of their professions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Have you ever watched a movie or TV show where a character has the same job as you, but they’ve gotten the details all wrong?. From smooth-talking lawyers who are always in the courtroom to suave doctors who are performing lifesaving surgeries in a moment’s notice — it’s no secret, Hollywood often dramatizes what it would be like to work in certain professions.
Students invited to enjoy food and fun at Welcome Back Festival
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — University of Kentucky students are invited to celebrate the first day of the Fall 2022 semester Monday, Aug. 22, with the Welcome Back Festival, sponsored by the UK Alumni Association, the UK Parent and Family Association and the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union.
Women’s Forum opens call for proposals for annual conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Women’s Forum Conference Committee is now accepting proposals for conference presentations for the annual conference. Save the date for an in-person conference on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Gatton Student Center. The conference theme is “Grow. Change. Evolve. Stepping into Your Next.” Registration will open in October.
Navigating UK’s campus bus system
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — Riding a campus bus for the first time can cause anxiety for some first-time students who have limited experience riding public transportation. But the process of using University of Kentucky's campus bus system couldn’t be easier. UK, in partnership with the Lexington...
NIH funds UK, XLerateHealth partnership on digital learning platform
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 18, 2022) — XLerateHealth (XLH), a national health care accelerator based in Louisville, Kentucky, in partnership with the University of Kentucky through UK Innovate, has been awarded the first phase of a potential $3.25 million multiyear grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Program. The purpose of the grant is to develop and launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship and commercialization training tools to address the needs of academic institutions across the Southeast U.S., including faculty, researchers, innovators and students.
UK researchers seeking opinions, experiences with firearms
The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by TK Logan, Ph.D., professor in the UK College of Medicine. LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 17, 2022) — No matter how you feel about...
Sanders-Brown director receives funding to advance work on potential drug
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Linda J. Van Eldik, PhD, director of the University of Kentucky Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, is part of a $1.5 million grant to help further research into a possible treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. A four-year grant from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health to Northwestern University includes a $611,676 subaward to UK. Van Eldik, the Dr. E. Vernon Smith and Eloise C. Smith Alzheimer's Research Endowed Chair, serves as principal investigator on UK’s award.
KCH saves young patient from unusual, life-threatening disorder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 19, 2022) — Kaitlin and Troy Clem were overjoyed to bring their fourth child, Maisyn, home on May 25, 2021, and begin the journey of raising their newborn. Everything seemed normal for the first several months of her life. But, slowly, Maisyn’s parents began noticing that...
RPLP 10 Years Later: How UK’s Rural Medical Training Program is Helping the Commonwealth
Ten years ago, the UK College of Medicine recruited four of its second-year medical students for an educational experiment. With a goal of preparing more physicians to practice in the rural areas of the Commonwealth and beyond, the college asked these students to immerse themselves in small-town Kentucky, learning rural medicine onsite at a rural medical campus in Morehead.
