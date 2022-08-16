Read full article on original website
City approves $1.2 million loan for apartment project
City Commissioners unanimously approved a request for $1.2 million of Community Development Block Grant funds for a proposed rental housing project during their Aug. 16 meeting. The funds are part of the city’s housing rehabilitation loan program that uses CDBG funds and offers no-interest loans to low income residents and...
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Two people extracted from rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people had to be extracted from a rollover crash on 10th Ave. S in Great Falls. Great Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Hirose tells KFBB the accident happened just before 8:00 am Wednesday. A truck reportedly drove off the landscape between Hardee's and First...
