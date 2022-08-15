Read full article on original website
Probing the Red Planet: Finding past life at Jezero Crater
As for any consensus among scientists that signs of past or present life have been seen by Perseverance, once again, don't wait for a slam dunk observation. Since its wheels-down landing in February of last year, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has been busily at work, on the prowl steering itself across the Jezero Crater landscape.
Supernova 'wreckage' blasts out cosmic rays in deep space
New evidence suggests the culprit for the cosmic assault presented by cosmic rays may be the shock waves from exploding stars.
Phys.org
NASA's Lucy team discovers moon around asteroid Polymele
Even before its launch, NASA's Lucy mission was already on track to break records by visiting more asteroids than any previous mission. Now, after a surprise result from a long-running observation campaign, the mission can add one more asteroid to the list. On March 27, Lucy's science team discovered that...
His stars have aligned: Bruce Mackintosh appointed new director of UC Observatories
A former physics professor at Stanford University has been appointed to direct the University of California Observatories, UC President Michael Drake said in a statement. Bruce Macintosh, who holds a doctoral degree in astronomy, will begin a five-year term on Sept. 1 serving nine UC campuses. He will oversee UC facilities such as the Lick Observatory, technical labs at UC Santa Cruz and UCLA and the university’s partnership with the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.
The most powerful telescope of all time is coming to Chile
The telescope is a collaboration between institutions representing five countries. Giant Magellan TelescopeThe Earth-based Giant Magellan Telescope is poised to discover habitable planets and unlock space's deep secrets in collaboration with its cosmic cousin, the JWST.
Phys.org
Researchers explore how impacts 'break in' a new planet
The harder you hit something—a ball, a walnut, a geode—the more likely it is to break open. Or, if it does not break open, it's more likely to at least lose a little bit of its structural integrity, the way new baseball gloves do when players pummel them to make them softer and more flexible. Cracks—massive or tiny—form and bear a silent, permanent witness to the impact.
Unusual 'revived' pulsars could be the ultimate gravitational wave detector
Paul M. Sutter (opens in new tab) is an astrophysicist at SUNY (opens in new tab) Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of "Ask a Spaceman (opens in new tab)" and "Space Radio (opens in new tab)," and author of "How t (opens in new tab)o Die in Space."
scitechdaily.com
Samples of Asteroid Returned to Earth Reveal Possible Source of Water and Building Blocks of Life
Asteroids from the outer Solar System may have brought the building blocks of life to Earth. New research has revealed important new clues as to how the inner Solar System, including Earth, acquired its water and organic-rich components – the essential building blocks for all life. The Kochi Team2...
itechpost.com
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Is Exploring Clouds of Vaporized Rock and Gems
NASA will now task the James Webb Space Telescope to explore the exoplanets, these hot gas giants that are also known as hot jupiter. The scientists will now study the materials, metals, and gems that are surrounding these exoplanets to better understand their origin and existence. The James Webb Space...
