Probing the Red Planet: Finding past life at Jezero Crater

As for any consensus among scientists that signs of past or present life have been seen by Perseverance, once again, don't wait for a slam dunk observation. Since its wheels-down landing in February of last year, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has been busily at work, on the prowl steering itself across the Jezero Crater landscape.
NASA's Lucy team discovers moon around asteroid Polymele

Even before its launch, NASA's Lucy mission was already on track to break records by visiting more asteroids than any previous mission. Now, after a surprise result from a long-running observation campaign, the mission can add one more asteroid to the list. On March 27, Lucy's science team discovered that...
His stars have aligned: Bruce Mackintosh appointed new director of UC Observatories

A former physics professor at Stanford University has been appointed to direct the University of California Observatories, UC President Michael Drake said in a statement. Bruce Macintosh, who holds a doctoral degree in astronomy, will begin a five-year term on Sept. 1 serving nine UC campuses. He will oversee UC facilities such as the Lick Observatory, technical labs at UC Santa Cruz and UCLA and the university’s partnership with the W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii.
Researchers explore how impacts 'break in' a new planet

The harder you hit something—a ball, a walnut, a geode—the more likely it is to break open. Or, if it does not break open, it's more likely to at least lose a little bit of its structural integrity, the way new baseball gloves do when players pummel them to make them softer and more flexible. Cracks—massive or tiny—form and bear a silent, permanent witness to the impact.
