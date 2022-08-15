The harder you hit something—a ball, a walnut, a geode—the more likely it is to break open. Or, if it does not break open, it's more likely to at least lose a little bit of its structural integrity, the way new baseball gloves do when players pummel them to make them softer and more flexible. Cracks—massive or tiny—form and bear a silent, permanent witness to the impact.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO