Read full article on original website
Related
kxloradio.com
Annual Trails and Ales coming up
Katherine Sears with Lewistown Trail System was recently in the studio. She gives the details for Trails and Ales. Trails and Ales is September 10 starting at 4 pm at the Creekside Marketplace and Pavilion. For more information, check out their Facebook page Lewistown Trail System.
kxloradio.com
Chokecherry Run and Festival right around the corner!
CandyceShirey with the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce was recently in the studio. She discusses the Chokecherry Run and Festival. Chokecherry Run and Festival is September 10. For more information, call the Chamber at 406-535-5436.
kxloradio.com
Lewistown City Manager Holly Phelps details recent commission meeting, the trail system, and Committee of the Whole
Lewistown City Manager Holly Phelps was recently in the studio. She gives the details of the city commission meeting. Holly also gives the details of rapid flashing beacons for the trail system,. and also details of the Committee of the Whole. The next Lewistown City Commission meeting is September 6...
kxloradio.com
Fergus County Fire Warden discusses fire activity
Fergus County Fire Warden Ryan Peterson and Anika Peila with DNRC were recently in the studio. The talk about the fire activity in Fergus County. For more information, call Ryan at 406-535-8118, Anika at 406-538-7789 or visit the website mtfireinfo.org.
Comments / 0