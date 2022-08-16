ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
kxloradio.com

Annual Trails and Ales coming up

Katherine Sears with Lewistown Trail System was recently in the studio. She gives the details for Trails and Ales. Trails and Ales is September 10 starting at 4 pm at the Creekside Marketplace and Pavilion. For more information, check out their Facebook page Lewistown Trail System.
LEWISTOWN, MT
kxloradio.com

Chokecherry Run and Festival right around the corner!

CandyceShirey with the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce was recently in the studio. She discusses the Chokecherry Run and Festival. Chokecherry Run and Festival is September 10. For more information, call the Chamber at 406-535-5436.
LEWISTOWN, MT
kxloradio.com

Fergus County Fire Warden discusses fire activity

Fergus County Fire Warden Ryan Peterson and Anika Peila with DNRC were recently in the studio. The talk about the fire activity in Fergus County. For more information, call Ryan at 406-535-8118, Anika at 406-538-7789 or visit the website mtfireinfo.org.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy