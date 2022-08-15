ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Georgia Department of Health focuses on contraceptives for teens

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lawsuits against Georgia’s six-week abortion ban are still playing out in court. This week, a superior court let the law stay in place while that happens. Meanwhile, the Georgia Department of Health says Georgia’s teen pregnancy rate is one of the highest in the country....
Medical College of Georgia students commit to rural health care

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a special day for Medical College of Georgia students. They had their pinning ceremony as they enter the 3+ Program. It helps students finish their bachelor’s degree in three years and saves them thousands of dollars in tuition fees. More importantly, it puts...
Georgia families faced with losing free lunches

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the last two years of the pandemic, Georgia public school students were guaranteed a free lunch at school. That benefit will soon go away. A federal government program is reverting back to pre-pandemic standards where families must qualify for free or reduced lunches based on their household income.
Governor McMaster signs U.S. Army partnership for job placement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A new partnership is coming to South Carolina to help Veterans and service members. Wednesday afternoon Governor Henry McMaster will sign the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) at Fort Jackson. The PaYS program is a partnership between the U.S. Army and multiple companies and other...
Dollar General faces penalties for Georgia store issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General faces nearly $1.3 million in penalties after government inspectors visited three of the chain’s stores in Georgia earlier this year and found worker-safety violations. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says inspectors found obstructed exit routes, boxes of merchandise stacked unsafely and...
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 18

The South Carolina Supreme Court temporarily blocked South Carolina’s six week abortion law. We look into the decision, plus, a look at mental health resources for students in Aiken County and talking with leaders on plans to expand Evans. Here are your top headlines.
Georgia’s jobless rate hits new all-time low of 2.8%

ATLANTA - Georgia’s unemployment rate hit a new record low for the third month in a row, falling to 2.8% in July. The jobless rate dipped from 2.9% in June. A year ago, 3.9% of Georgia workers were unemployed. More than 5.1 million people said they were working in...
Nearly 200 prison employees arrested on job-related charges

ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly 200 Georgia state prison employees have been arrested for job-related crimes since the beginning of 2020. The list obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows 195 Georgia Department of Corrections employees arrested through June 30. Of those, 143 are state certified police officers. The charges include...
Roadway roundup: I-20 work to affect drivers at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Construction work this week again will affect drivers on Interstate 20 at the Georgia-South Carolina state line. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., rolling lane closures will take place on westbound I-20 near the Savannah River bridge, allowing construction crews to remove any large roadway debris on the shoulders.
Lawyer for Alex Murdaugh calls prosecution, ‘trial by ambush’, AG office responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh spoke Wednesday morning about an update on his client’s murder trial. Dick Harpootlian said, “ I don’t have a shred of paper.” Harpootlian explained that he has yet to receive evidence from the prosecutor’s office 32 days after requesting it. He said under state law they’re required to provide the evidence at maximum 30 days after a request.
Girl Scouts roll out a new cookie flavor for 2023 season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Raspberry Rally cookie will join the lineup for the 2023 cookie season, according to the Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands. The thin, crispy cookie is a sister cookie to the popular Thin Mints, but infused with raspberry flavor instead...
