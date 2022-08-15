COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The lawyer for Alex Murdaugh spoke Wednesday morning about an update on his client’s murder trial. Dick Harpootlian said, “ I don’t have a shred of paper.” Harpootlian explained that he has yet to receive evidence from the prosecutor’s office 32 days after requesting it. He said under state law they’re required to provide the evidence at maximum 30 days after a request.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO