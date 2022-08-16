ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely

A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

'I Am Here to Kill the Queen,' Windsor Castle Intruder Told Police

LONDON (Reuters) - A man arrested at Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle home on Christmas Day last year wearing a mask and holding a crossbow told security "I am here to kill the queen", a British court heard on Wednesday. Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, who has been charged under Britain's Treason...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Unidentified Attackers Seize Control of Hotel in Somali Capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Unidentified armed attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Bodies of Two Children Found in Suitcases Bought at Auction in New Zealand

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand police are investigating the suspected murder of two children whose remains were found in suitcases bought at an online auction for an unclaimed locker last week. Police launched a homicide inquiry in Auckland last week after the remains were found by a family going through...
PUBLIC SAFETY

