Halifax County, NC

WNCT

Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
SNOW HILL, NC
County
Government
City
Halifax, NC
Taylorsville Times

Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home

Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County. Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'

There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

U.S. 64 eastbound bridge repair to cause lane closures

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs on U.S. 64 eastbound will cause lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 18th. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closures will be at the Martin-Washington counties line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. The NCDOT...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Going, Going, Almost Gone

STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
KENLY, NC
obxtoday.com

Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved

More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NCDOT honors worker hit, killed Friday

WILSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An NCDOT worker killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday is being honored. Anna Bradshaw was an 11-year employee with the NCDOT and was struck while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate in Wilson County. The NCDOT says Bradshaw was directing...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Animal Services hosting half-price adoption event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event this weekend. The county says the Clear the Shelter adoption event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m. WITN is told that:. No appointment is required. The fee for adopting a dog is...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

The Warrenton Posse resumes activities for community

The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine

Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
GREENVILLE, NC

