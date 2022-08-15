Read full article on original website
Man killed crossing intersection in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed Thursday night while crossing the street, police there said. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and Park Avenue. Bernard Grant, 50, was crossing the street when officials said he was hit by a Nissan sedan driven […]
WITN
Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
cbs17
NC flags ordered at half-staff Saturday for woman NCDOT worker who was hit by car
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday to honor a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee who was killed Aug. 12. Anna Bradshaw, 60, who was a 17-year veteran of...
Rocky Mount woman turning 106 shares experience overcoming Great Depression, segregation
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The oldest woman in Rocky Mount is about to turn 106. Pauline Lawrence overcame the Great Depression, segregation and a family legacy of suffering to build her family from the ground up — giving them a world of opportunities she could never reach. Lawrence...
Taylorsville Times
Man wanted in Martin Co. barricades self in local home
Sheriff Chris Bowman reports that at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2022, the Alexander County Communications Center received a 911 hang up call from a residence located on Poplar Springs Rd in the northeastern section of Alexander County. Telecommunicators were unable to determine the nature of the call...
WITN
Funeral home fire heavily damages Greenville landmark
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has been ruled accidental. A 911 call came in for a fire at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. 5th Street at 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Greenville Fire/Rescue says about 25 firefighters were on the scene that blocked off West 5th Street.
WRAL
Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'
There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
WITN
U.S. 64 eastbound bridge repair to cause lane closures
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs on U.S. 64 eastbound will cause lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 18th. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closures will be at the Martin-Washington counties line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. The NCDOT...
Game of the Week: Defending 1-A champs Tarboro ready for annual battle with Rocky Mount
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teams that know each other very well are gearing up to face off in Our Touchdown Friday Game of the Week. Tarboro and Rocky Mount have a rival history, and the last time these two teams faced each other, Rocky Mount came out on top 12-0. Head coach of the […]
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
jocoreport.com
Going, Going, Almost Gone
STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
cbs17
‘Trade the badge for yellow flags’: NC sheriff suits up to continue nearly 20-year career as a high football referee
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Cleveland Atkinson is a sheriff by day. “My full-time job is the sheriff of Edgecombe County. That’s my livelihood,” he said. By night, during high school football, he’s a referee. “This is the next generation of greatness,” Atkinson said. Atkinson has...
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT honors worker hit, killed Friday
WILSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An NCDOT worker killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday is being honored. Anna Bradshaw was an 11-year employee with the NCDOT and was struck while cleaning up debris on the shoulder of US 264 Alternate in Wilson County. The NCDOT says Bradshaw was directing...
WITN
‘We thank you all’: Parker Byrd’s mom shares update on son’s condition
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of Parker Byrd, the ECU baseball commit who was injured in a boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23, shared updates Friday on her son’s condition after yet another surgery. Mitzi Byrd said Friday afternoon via Facebook that his skin and tissue...
WITN
Pitt County Animal Services hosting half-price adoption event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services is hosting an adoption event this weekend. The county says the Clear the Shelter adoption event will be on Saturday, Aug. 20 from noon to 4:00 p.m. WITN is told that:. No appointment is required. The fee for adopting a dog is...
Summer Ventures: Mini golf fun in Greenville
Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
warrenrecord.com
The Warrenton Posse resumes activities for community
The Warrenton Posse held their annual trail ride Saturday, Aug. 13, for the first time since COVID-19 stopped their regular activities. Established in 1989 by a group of approximately 25 local African American men, The Posse, as the group is referred to by many, is recognized in the local community for providing trail rides, and other recreational activities for youth and adults.
warrenrecord.com
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
