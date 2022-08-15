Duval school board to vote on $8.7 million metal detector contract for high schools Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval students just wrapped up their first official day back in the classroom, but soon when they arrive on school grounds they’ll be met with an added layer of security.

When DCPS parent Asha Paul dropped off her daughter for her first day of high school Monday morning, safety was top of mind.

“It’s definitely a concern. Some days I don’t know if it’s helicopter-mom concern or genuine concern for safety,” said Paul.

But soon parents like Paul could have one less reason to worry.

On Tuesday, the school board is set to vote on and likely approve a new contract for metal detectors in all DCPS high schools.

The $8.7 million plan would see the rollout of Evolv Technology’s Express detection system in the district’s 19 high schools.

If approved, the district would pay more than $1.7 million a year for the next five years under the plan.

It comes to a grand total of roughly $8.7 million.

The company boasts the detectors don’t require students to empty their pockets or bags while being screened, increasing efficiency.

In addition to schools, the tech has been used at professional sports stadiums, theme parks, hospitals, casinos and houses of worship.

Parents like Maurice Brown told us they look forward to the additional security.

“It’s another safeguard in place,” said Brown.

It’s not clear exactly when the detectors will make it onto school grounds.

When they do, the district expects they’ll not only be faster and more efficient than traditional metal detectors, but the new detectors are also anticipated to reduce false alerts from 40% to just 10%.

