A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun

A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
York police investigate two commercial burglaries

YORK, Maine — York police responded to two separate commercial burglary incidents last week, according to a news release issued by Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department. On Aug. 6, York police responded to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 317 Route One for a report...
Maine man accused of assaulting 2-year-old

SANFORD (WGME) – An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after police say he seriously injured a 2-year-old child in Sanford. Sanford Police say they responded to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 after a 2-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police say...
Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on into a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls

Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
Portland man indicted on murder charge

ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count...
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash

BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint

EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion

HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
