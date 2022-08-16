Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
A Lewiston Woman Accidentally Shoots Her Bottom with a Cop’s Gun
A woman accidentally shot her own buttocks while struggling with a Windham Police Officer. The incident actually happened at the Lewiston Police Headquarters. According to the Sun Journal, Windham Police had gone to Lewiston to take Tameika Girardin, 24, of Lewiston into custody on a suspected burglary charge for a home invasion in which the homeowner was assaulted.
WGME
Police say someone threw construction equipment off NH overpass, hitting cars below
MANCHESTER (WGME) -- Someone threw construction equipment off a bridge in New Hampshire and hit several cars below Thursday night. Police say it happened in Manchester on I-293. Troopers say three vehicles passing under the Queen City Overpass had smashed windshields and other damage after rebar, shovels and concrete were...
Possible hate crimes under investigation near mosque in Portland, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police say they're investigating possible hate crimes at and around a mosque in the city. The incidents include a video of a burning Quran sent to a member of the mosque and a message left on "pavement" near the home of a Muslim family living a short distance away, according to a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.
wgan.com
Identities of victims in deadly Berwick crash released
Police have released the names of the people who died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Berwick. The Berwick Police Dept. says the wreck claimed the lives of Samuel Flick, 20, of Casco, and Genna Guffey, 18, also of Casco. Flick was driving a 1999 Volvo S70 south on Route...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wabi.tv
Two people killed in Berwick crash identified
BERWICK, Maine (WABI) - We now know the names of the two people killed in a head-on crash in Berwick this weekend. It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 4. Police say a car driven by 20-year-old Samuel Flick was passing several vehicles when it hit another vehicle. Both Flick and...
York police investigate two commercial burglaries
YORK, Maine — York police responded to two separate commercial burglary incidents last week, according to a news release issued by Det. Sgt. Thomas Cryan with the York Police Department. On Aug. 6, York police responded to the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store located at 317 Route One for a report...
WGME
Maine man accused of assaulting 2-year-old
SANFORD (WGME) – An Old Orchard Beach man is facing assault charges after police say he seriously injured a 2-year-old child in Sanford. Sanford Police say they responded to Southern Maine Health Care on July 25 after a 2-year-old suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation, police say...
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Man accused of stealing from Home Depots in Topsham, two other states
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- Police in Maryland say they busted a man who stole power tools from Home Depot stores in Maine, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Back in July, Westminster, Maryland police say a Home Depot in the city reported a significant theft of tools from two stores going back to March.
Two Killed in Berwick, Maine Head On Crash
Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. Berwick Police said a 1999 Volvo S70 passed several vehicles driving southbound on Portland Street (Route 4) before colliding head-on into a northbound 2014 Chevrolet Volt at the intersection with Old Route 4. The driver and passenger in...
Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls
Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
Driver charged with OUI in crash that killed 18-year-old motorcyclist on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An Ipswich man has been charged with drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash that killed a young motorcyclist on Cape Cod. Richard Collins, 71, was arrested in Osterville shortly after the crash, which happened around 11:53 a.m. Tuesday at Falmouth Road and Rt. 28 in Marstons Mills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York police work to identify suspects in Oceanside Store robbery
YORK, Maine — Police are searching for two suspects who are accused of breaking into The Oceanside Store in York early Wednesday morning. "The beverage cooler piqued their interest," according to a Facebook post by the York Police Department. The two individuals reportedly stole a few hundred dollars worth...
wgan.com
Two die in Berwick crash, police say
Two people were killed in a crash in Berwick Sunday afternoon. According to the Berwick Police Dept., a 1999 Volvo S70 was passing multiple vehicles when it collided with a 2014 Chevy Volt at the intersection of Route 4 and Old Route 4. Police said the two occupants of the...
Ellsworth American
Portland man indicted on murder charge
ELLSWORTH — A Hancock County grand jury has indicted a Portland man accused of murdering a South Portland woman by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle on the campus of the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor June 18. Raymond Lester, 35, was indicted Aug. 11 on one count...
Route 113 in Baldwin reopens after crash
BALDWIN, Maine — According to a news release issued by Cumberland County Regional Communications on Monday, a road closure was announced around 4 p.m. for Route 113, also known as Pequawket Trail, in Baldwin. Pequawket Trail was closed in the area of Rocky Dunn Road due to a motor...
WGME
Maine man wanted for domestic violence, stalking and violation of protection orders
The York County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man wanted on multiple warrants. They're looking for 31-year-old Tyler Turcotte of Shapleigh. The warrants are for domestic violence, stalking, and violation of protection orders. Deputies say his criminal activity has escalated recently and he needs to be...
WGME
5 suspects sought after robbing New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint
EXETER, NH (WGME) – Police are searching for 5 suspects who reportedly robbed a New Hampshire convenience store at gunpoint before running away early Tuesday morning. According to police, the suspects went into the EZ Mart Shell station on Main Street in Exeter around 3:25 a.m. They reportedly walked around the store before one of the suspects got the clerk’s attention after pulling out a handgun. Police say another suspected also pulled out what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon.
Deputies identify person who died in cell at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — The person who died in their cell Sunday at the Cumberland County Jail has been identified. James Mannion, 30, of Portland, died while in custody at the jail, according to a news release issued Monday by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. A corrections officer was making...
New Hampshire home collapses following explosion
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A home in New Hampshire collapsed following an explosion on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an explosion on School Street in Hampstead found a home that was completely leveled, according to the Hampstead Fire Department. New Hampshire Fire Marshal Sean...
Comments / 0