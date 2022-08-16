ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FanSided

Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year

Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments

Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job

This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?

The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB
Yardbarker

Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic

The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss

Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide

Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone

The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

