Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Albert Pujols won’t chase 700 home runs if it means playing next year
Despite nearing 700 career home runs, Albert Pujols gave an adamant answer about potentially playing in 2023. Albert Pujols made his grand return to the St. Louis Cardinals for the 2022 season. After which, the longtime, legendary first baseman will retire. Recently, Pujols has been on a surge in the month of August, including hitting his No. 688 and 689 career home runs on Aug. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals vs Arizona Diamondbacks prediction and odds Fri. 8/19: Cardinals cruising, but D-backs surging
The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night in the opener of a three-game set in Phoenix. The Cardinals have outscored their opponents 29-8 during the four-game span, including trampling the Colorado...
Yardbarker
Will the Braves be able to void Marcell Ozuna’s contract?
The black hole that is Marcell Ozuna grew even darker this morning, as he was arrested for driving under the influence at 4:39 AM following the Braves big win over the Mets. For a few weeks, I’ve been adamant that Marcell Ozuna wouldn’t make it through the season. From strictly a performance perspective, he just doesn’t bring anything to the team. But this arrest should be the icing on the cake.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a huge mistake at the trade deadline
The New York Yankees were completely obliterated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, courtesy of another dud by starting pitcher Frankie Montas. Montas has been incredibly disappointing since being acquired from the Oakland Athletics, giving up 14 earned runs in 14 innings with the Yankees. During that time...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Yardbarker
Phillies broadcast trolls Mets legend Keith Hernandez with new graphic
The feud between the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets legend and broadcaster Keith Hernandez isn't cooling off this summer. As Jared Greenspan explained for the New York Post, Hernandez raised eyebrows when he said during a recent broadcast that he "hates" working Phillies-Mets games and claimed he went so far as to ask the front office of SNY, the television home of the Amazins, to avoid having to call such contests.
Yardbarker
Red Sox announcer, Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley blasts Pirates during broadcast
It was learned earlier this month that longtime Boston Red Sox television color commentator and Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley will be retiring at the end of the current season. Eckersley clearly won't be going quietly into the figurative night. As noted by Justin Terranova of the New York Post, Eckersley blasted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
The White Sox Chose Humor To Move Past A Blowout Loss
Thursday was not a good day on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox came up with one of the most brutal losses of the season to date. In their series finale against the Houston Astros, the pitching came up just a bit short. By the bottom...
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Marcell Ozuna apologizes for 'disappointing' team, family following DUI arrest
Atlanta Braves designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) early Friday morning. According to reports, Ozuna was going "at least 90" miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone and when he was arrested, he told an officer "you know I'm fine" and "sorry, sorry I'm Ozuna from the Braves."
theScore
Dodgers broadcaster breaks ribs, wrist going down Brewers' slide
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster David Vassegh should've asked Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer for some tips on how to get down the slide safely at American Family Field. Vassegh tried the slide but ended up breaking six ribs and fracturing his wrist after slamming into a wall at the end:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jon Daniels Has Message For Rangers Fans
The former Texas team president released a statement addressing his dismissal.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Yardbarker
Paul Goldschmidt Achieved An Exciting Cardinals Milestone
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high in the month of August, thanks in large part to Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite to win the National League MVP award. Goldschmidt had three RBI in last night’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies, hitting a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning and tying the game with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
Comments / 0