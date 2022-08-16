Will The Democrats Downfall Lead To A Long Run For Republicans?

With all of the criticism that has been justifiably levied at Joe Biden in this space, you have to give the Biden administration credit for one thing. They have done a massive amount of damage to our country in a short period of time.

Whether it's the soaring inflation, record high gas prices, the border, Afghanistan, new level crime rates, and so much divisiveness that people are floating the idea of a 'civil war', Biden and the Democrats have been able to get it done, in just 19 months.

And I almost forgot the six years of relentless attacks on Donald Trump.

"The raid on Mar-a-Lago was an act of desperation" said J. Robert Smith, writer for American Thinker, "The Democrats are doing everything they can, including abuse of power, to try to knock Donald Trump out of the field. It's part of what our founders would call a long train of abuses."

So, will the Democrats disconnect and downfall, lead to a new era for Republicans?

"Yes, I would say, but with qualifications" Smith told KTRH, "And that qualification is that they have to have the focus, discipline, and guts, to take on the Democrats and challenge them. They need to be shutting them down, and be very aggressive if and when they take the house this autumn, and I think they will."

But it has to start in November. Actually, it needs to start now.

"Republicans need big ideas, they need to be bold, they need to be assertive" noted Smith, "They need to take this fight to the Democrats in the midterm elections, in order to secure the House, and hopefully the Senate. There's a chance here to build an enduring American majority coalition, and I think that's where we need to be headed."

The Democrats could be headed for their worst defeat, since 1920.