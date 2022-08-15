ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
The Spun

Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday

The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense

One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
HOUSTON, TX
The Game Haus

2022 Houston Texans Schedule

Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs. Texans

The Los Angeles Rams opened up their preseason slate with a “road” win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. The two Los Angeles teams went blow-for-blow at SoFi Stadium, but a late Rams touchdown lifted them to a 29-22 victory. The Rams had a few unknown players shine in their preseason opener. Second-year […] The post Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Texans#American Football
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension being Browns vs. Texans

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement in regards to his looming suspension. The two parties agreed to an 11-game suspension which will be paired with a $5 million fine. The punishment puts Watson on track to return to action in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and low and behold, he’ll make his Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy