Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Monday
The Houston Texans are making their roster cuts ahead of tomorrow's 85-player cut deadline. Among the cuts was a veteran wideout. According to the Houston Chronicle the Texans are releasing defensive end Jordan Jenkins and wide receiver Chad Beebe today. Jenkins was heading into his second year with the team while Beebe was added just two months ago.
Yardbarker
Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense
One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
2022 Houston Texans Schedule
Wondering what your favorite team’s complete 2022-2023 schedule looks like? Ahead of the new season’s kickoff, TGH will be bringing you every NFL team’s full schedule, so be sure to visit our NFL page for more! Here is the Houston Texans full 2022 game schedule. [Bold indicates...
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Reveals Tough Colts Injury News
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to bounce back to the playoffs after missing it last season. They had two opportunities to clinch a postseason berth but missed it. Moving forward, they hope that the pieces in place will be enough to get them over the hump. However, it’s possible that...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs. Texans
The Los Angeles Rams opened up their preseason slate with a “road” win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. The two Los Angeles teams went blow-for-blow at SoFi Stadium, but a late Rams touchdown lifted them to a 29-22 victory. The Rams had a few unknown players shine in their preseason opener. Second-year […] The post Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for preseason Week 2 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson Coincidence or Conspiracy? Browns Debut Comes vs. Texans After QB Suspension
Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his anticipated debut against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4 following an 11-game suspension.
Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson’s first game back from suspension being Browns vs. Texans
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to a settlement in regards to his looming suspension. The two parties agreed to an 11-game suspension which will be paired with a $5 million fine. The punishment puts Watson on track to return to action in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, and low and behold, he’ll make his Cleveland Browns debut against his former team, the Houston Texans.
The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep. 5 - Preseason Week 1: Saints vs. Texans Recap
Bayou Blitz Podcast Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan recap the New Orleans Saints Preseason Week 1 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Texans vs. Rams Preseason GAMEDAY
Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach.
