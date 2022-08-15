ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FOX Sports

Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery

The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury. Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Yardbarker

NFL roundup: Jets’ Mekhi Becton on IR, 49ers release Robert Nkemdiche

The New York Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve Tuesday, one of five roster moves to reduce their roster to 85 players. All 32 NFL teams had until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to trim their rosters from 90 to 85 players. There will be a second reduction next Tuesday from 85 to 80 before all teams must bring their rosters down to 53 by Aug. 30.
