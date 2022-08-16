At a new apartment building in the Canadian city of Hamilton, near Toronto, rent for a studio will cost as little as $85 a month. The apartment building, which will begin construction this fall, is designed for the city’s most vulnerable residents, many of whom are currently homeless. For the city-owned housing provider that owns the building, one of the factors that will help keep operating costs low also has a climate benefit: The building is being constructed to “Passive House” standards, meaning it uses nearly no energy for heating and cooling.

REAL ESTATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO