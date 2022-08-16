Read full article on original website
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
Fast Company
How to decarbonize your house with the Inflation Reduction Act incentives
A typical house runs on fossil fuels: Gas or oil powers your furnace and water heater. The stove in your kitchen probably also runs on gas (that is, methane); the direct emissions from all of the gas stoves in the U.S. are equivalent to the pollution from half a million cars as methane leaks out during use and as the appliances sit there. Your clothes dryer might also run on gas. The electricity from your utility company probably still isn’t fully renewable. The car in your garage probably isn’t yet electric.
Fast Company
Inside Russia’s cartoonish propaganda website made for kids
It has been almost six months since the world watched in horror as Russia invaded Ukraine, under the false pretext of protecting Russia from potential aggression. But Russia’s very own presidential website may have been laying the groundwork for years. Aptly named kids.kremlin.ru, the website is a frightening example...
Fast Company
These affordable apartments are designed to use almost no energy
At a new apartment building in the Canadian city of Hamilton, near Toronto, rent for a studio will cost as little as $85 a month. The apartment building, which will begin construction this fall, is designed for the city’s most vulnerable residents, many of whom are currently homeless. For the city-owned housing provider that owns the building, one of the factors that will help keep operating costs low also has a climate benefit: The building is being constructed to “Passive House” standards, meaning it uses nearly no energy for heating and cooling.
