ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mother finds daughter critically injured after hit-and-run outside her Philly home

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ig0bu_0hIoaX7z00

A 31-year-old woman was struck in a hit-and-run in the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia on Monday night.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. on Rising Sun Avenue by Sanger Street.

"She was just a few feet away from the front door of the house where she lives when she got hit by this vehicle," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Action News obtained surveillance videos of the incident taken by nearby cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fcd4D_0hIoaX7z00

The victim's mother identified the woman as Brittney Caban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47dUdJ_0hIoaX7z00

Brittney Caban

"When I saw my daughter on the street, I was like, 'Oh my God," recalled Caban's mother Nayda Ortiz.

Caban was rushed to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition and was stabilized.

Ortiz said Caban had run out to the car to get puppy pads for her dog, Boss.

The pads were scattered across the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUxq3_0hIoaX7z00

Ortiz was puzzled as to what was taking her daughter so long. A neighbor ran to her home to get her mother.

"Her body was all discombobulated. I said, 'My daughter's dead.' I screamed her name and she said, 'Mom.' And then- at that moment- the ambulance came, the cops came, all at once. They were able to get her in the hospital just in time," Ortiz said.

Investigators said the vehicle was going north on Rising Sun when it hit Caban and kept going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4by1ri_0hIoaX7z00

The striking vehicle in the Lawncrest hit-and-run is seen in surveillance video.

"According to the witness, they heard a loud thump, and they realized the vehicle that hit her was driving at such a high rate of speed they couldn't even make out the color or the type of vehicle. That's how fast, according to the witness, this vehicle was traveling," Small said.

When police found Caban, she was semi-conscious. Police said she was having trouble breathing, and suffering from head trauma with a broken arm.

At the hospital, Ortiz said her daughter was in and out, not talking much.

"She didn't know what happened. She doesn't remember. I asked her; she said, 'I don't remember.' She didn't even know she was in the hospital," Ortiz said.

Neighbors called Rising Sun and Sanger a dangerous intersection, especially given how many people live in homes nearby.

"From a traffic standpoint, I believe they should put a light right here," said Dennis Freeman of Lawncrest.

"It's crazy because my son lives here, and I'm like- I don't want you walking across the street or my son getting hit," added resident Noble Clardyel.

Police were looking at the footage from the surveillance cameras to help in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 16

The whole truth
4d ago

Should be a five year mandatory sentence for hit and run drivers when a person is injured and 10 years sentence or more if the victim dies from the hit-and-run, and pay restitution to the family of the victim for 10 years after the hit-and-run driver sentence is over, that should get the attention of the next want to be hit-and-run driver🤷‍♂️

Reply
9
Robert Richards
4d ago

Praying for the young woman. We have so many hit and runs, wonder if Philly law enforcement has a special unit established. Don't hear much about these drivers being arrested.

Reply(1)
6
Margaret Sigler
4d ago

yes their so many hit and runs nobody being caught either .shame drivers hit Someone and no Arrest. wow what kind of city are we living in these days All CRIMINALS get to walk free ! Families get too suffer. Not fair ! Were is the Justice for wrong doings.????

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Driver pulls woman from passenger seat before fleeing scene of deadly Northeast Philadelphia crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 35-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia early Friday morning. Police say the driver fled the scene.Witnesses told police the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed before the car crashed and overturned. Police describe the car as a gray Toyota Scion. First on CBS3, surveillance video shows the sedan speeding down the Boulevard. Video shows the car appears to run a red light along Roosevelt Boulevard before a big crash.  "It sounded like an airplane hitting the ground," one man said.  Police say the crash happened just before...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Rising Sun Avenue#Action News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Double shooting in Germantown leaves 1 man dead, another injured

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Germantown early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded to a 911 call for a shooting on West Apsley Street just before 1:30 a.m. Responding officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Philadelphia Gunman

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who shot at a home on the 1700 block of North 23rd Street. The incident occurred on August 2, 2022, at around 2:11 am. Detectives say that the suspect is a black male with a thin build and braided hair. He was wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants at the time of the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot at least 16 times on basketball court at East Mt. Airy playground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after more than a dozen bullets went flying at an East Mt. Airy playground. Detectives at the Philadelphia Police Department are reviewing surveillance video for clues as they search for one or more assailants.Meanwhile, the shooting has people who live in the area wondering whether the playground is safe to bring their kids to.At Pleasant Playground in East Mt. Airy, about a dozen kids from a summer camp played on the basketball court just 12 hours after a man was wounded in a shooting there."It's devastating. You know, our kids...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times on basketball court at Philadelphia playground

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times at a Philadelphia playground basketball court. Police say the 23-year-old victim was among 10 men on the basketball court at Pleasant Playground near Boyer Street just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a gunman walked up the stairs to the playground and began firing multiple shots striking the victim multiple times. At least 16 shots were fired and police believe the shooting was targeted. "Twenty-three-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and gunshot wounds to his torso. We found a large amount of blood on the basketball court itself, we found a basketball and some bottled water," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.Police tell Eyewitness News a car that was at the playground arrived at Einstein Hospital with multiple bullet holes in the windshield and is being held for processing. They believe there may have been more than one shooter. No further information is available at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing man last seen weeks ago in Northeast Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 31, 2022. Police say 64-year-old Abdool Nazim was lasts seen on the 12500 block of Knights Road around 7:00 pm. He was last seen wearing a red sweater, tan pants and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
109K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy