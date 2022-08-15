Read full article on original website
Fanfare, fellowship welcome newcomers to the Hurricane family
This week, as ’Cane Kickoff continues, thousands of new students will attend a series of events on the Coral Gables Campus to familiarize themselves with their new home. On Wednesday evening, the new students and their families filled the Watsco Center for ’Canes Take Flight, an annual energetic fanfare of campus camaraderie.
Religious Holy Day Policy and Calendar
The University of Miami, although a secular institution, is determined to accommodate those students who wish to observe religious holy days. It seeks to reflect its awareness of and sensitivity to religious holy days whenever possible when scheduling University activities. The following provisions are meant to apply equitably to all religious groups and to provide opportunities to all to meet their religious obligations.
Is the nation prepared for the impact of an ‘extreme heat belt’?
It’s the hottest place on Earth, with the thermometer often reaching 120 degrees Fahrenheit—in the shade. But 30 years from now, temperatures synonymous with Death Valley in eastern California will affect millions of people in a corridor of the nation that stretches from Texas and Louisiana all the way to the Great Lakes, according to a new study by the climate research group First Street Foundation.
