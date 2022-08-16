ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Grocery bills soar at fastest rate since 2008

By Henry Saker-Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ArfMD_0hIoXhOY00

Shoppers have witnessed their grocery bills surge at the fastest rate since 2008 following spikes in the price of butter, milk and chicken, according to new data.

Research firm Kantar has revealed grocery price inflation jumped to 11.6% for the four weeks to August 7, compared with 9.9% in the previous month.

It said this equates to a £533 annual increase in the average UK household’s grocery bill.

As a result, it reported sales of own-label value products increased by almost a fifth – 19.7% – as shoppers sought to make savings.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “As predicted, we’ve now hit a new peak in grocery price inflation, with products like butter, milk and poultry in particular seeing some of the biggest jumps.

“This rise means that the average annual shop is set to increase by a staggering £533, or £10.25 every week, if consumers buy the same products as they did last year.

“It’s not surprising that we’re seeing shoppers make lifestyle changes to deal with the extra demands on their household budgets.”

It came as overall supermarket sales rose by 2.2% in the 12 weeks to August 7.

Experts said that consumers are now shopping around more and switching supermarkets in response to the cost-of-living crunch.

Lidl was once again the fastest growing supermarket chain, with sales up by 17.9% over the latest 12 weeks.

Rival German discounter Aldi also performed strongly, reporting 14.4% growth, as customers were attracted to the two firms’ cheaper product lines.

Tesco was the strongest performer among the UK’s biggest grocers, reporting 1% growth.

Meanwhile, Asda saw sales increase by 0.2% and Sainsbury’s recorded a 0.1% dip.

The worst performer of the big four was Morrisons , which saw sales decline by 4.9%.

Recent hot weather also resulted in a surge in sales of soft drinks, ice cream and summer clothes, according to the report.

Mr McKevitt added: “As the mercury climbs, shoppers have turned to mineral water and soft drinks to cool off.

Sales of both products are up by 23% and 10% respectively in the latest four weeks.

“Unsurprisingly, ice creams are also popular with 18% year on year growth, up by four percentage points on the previous month.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Inflation hits 10.1% as cost of living continues to soar

The cost of living soared again in July, putting further strain on under-pressure families across the UK.Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) reached 10.1% last month, beating expectations, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.The increase was largely down to food prices and staples including toilet rolls and toothbrushes, the ONS said.The measure had been expected to reach 9.8%, according to an average of analysts’ estimates calculated by Pantheon Macroeconomics.It is the biggest jump in the cost of living since February 1982, when CPI reached 10.4%, according to ONS estimates.It is also a massive jump from the 9.4% inflation in June.The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

What can households do to offset soaring energy costs?

Households are bracing for a new energy price cap that is widely expected to plunge many into significant financial hardship.While price cap predictions may be terrifying, households can still take plenty of measures to ensure they are only using the energy they need.It pays to remember that although individual savings might look relatively small, they can add up to significant savings across a year.– First step: switch off and unplugHouseholds should by now have done a complete check of every power outlet, unplugging anything that is not necessary and turning devices off standby mode – and getting into the habit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Fears over UK high streets as energy bill hikes to force hundreds of thousands of businesses to close

Cafes, restaurants and shops across the UK are facing closure as spiralling energy bills hit the high street, industry leaders have warned.Hundreds of thousands of small businesses say they may be forced to shut down or downsize as a result of massive increases to energy bills this winter. One in seven small firms now fear they will have to shrink or close down altogether as experts warned a wave of insolvencies and bankruptcies would deepen Britain’s looming recession.The outlook for UK high streets is particularly dire with just one in three retail and hospitality firms expecting any growth in...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Water firms in England and Wales leaked 1 trillion litres in 2021, new figures show

Water companies in England and Wales leaked more than 1 trillion litres of water last year, according to provisional figures from the regulator.Around 2,923 million litres per day were lost in 2021, with 2,752 million litres leaked in England and 171.3 million litres leaked in Wales, according to an Ofwat analysis of companies’ 2021/2022 annual reports. That’s the equivalent of 1.06 trillion litres for the year.The analysis comes as water companies face intense scrutiny due to a drought in parts of England and Wales and reports of sewage being pumped into the sea at a time when many families are...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

798K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy