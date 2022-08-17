ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 stock – live: Console in stock at The Game Collection, Currys, Game as restocks continue.

By Jasper Pickering
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49UyhF_0hIoXcyv00

Update 16 August: PS5 bundles are available at Game , Currys , EE , the BT Shop , Very , The Game Collection, ShopTo , AO and Scan . Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers such as The Game Collection and Scan have continued to lead the charge.

This avalanche of console restocks carried on throughout July, and so far it looks like the good news will continue throughout August and into September. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. We only started seeing digital console bundles arrive in stores last month, but even those have since dried up.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews .

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Daily Deals: Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Special Edition Is On Sale

There are some great deals to get your weekend started, including the special edition Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Switch system. There's also a ton of price drops on higher end RTX 30 series video cards including the EVGA RTX 3080 Ti, the RTX 3090, and the RTX 3090 Ti. Plus, deals on brand new Apple TV and AirPods, sales on select PlayStation 5 games, and more. These deals and more below.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

The weekend’s best deals: Xbox Series S bundles, M2 MacBook Air, and more

It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a new promotion for the Xbox Series S. We've seen a few deals for Microsoft's diminutive game console in recent weeks, but this latest offer bundles the device with a digital game of your choosing for no extra cost. The promotion is available across several retailers, though both Microsoft and Target have the console priced at $290, which is $10 below its MSRP. (Stock appears to be limited at Target as of this writing, however.)
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currys#Toys#Sony Playstation#Game Reviews#Video Game#The Bt Shop#Ao
CNET

Xbox Series S Review: The Console Making Premium Gaming More Affordable

It's been nearly two years since the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X hit living rooms (alongside the PlayStation 5). The Series S makes the case that premium gaming doesn't require a $500-and-up console, and it's one of the few genuine bargains I can think of in gaming hardware, especially when games you want to play add FPS Boost for better frame rates.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy

If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect

Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
The Verge

The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year

The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4

Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off

For anyone looking through laptop deals keen for a great business laptop, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 7510 direct from Dell for $1,199, saving you a huge $1,228 off the usual price of $2,427. Working out at over 50% off, this is phenomenal value for anyone seeking out one of the best Dell laptop deals. Hit the buy button below before it sells out or read on while we tell you all about it.
COMPUTERS
IGN

The Best Deals on OLED Gaming TVs and Monitors for Your PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X

When it comes to high end gaming monitors, there are so many options to choose from. But one thing is certain, you can't go wrong with OLED. OLED panels blows away any IPS, VA, TN monitor in terms of raw image quality. OLEDs have the best contrast ratio and dynamic range thanks to its near infinite black levels and the ability to switch on and off individual LEDs. They also have near instantaneous response times so ghosting is a thing of the past. Until recently, the biggest disadvantage of OLED monitors and TVs have been their premium price and their limited selection. This year, however, prices have dropped significantly enough they compete with other high end non-OLED models. LG isn't the only OLED player anymore, either. Sony, Samsung, and Alienware have come out with their own gaming worthy monitors as well. We've listed the most popular models at their current best prices.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: OnePlus 10T 5G, Victus 16 Gaming Laptop, Xbox Series S, and more

We start today’s best deals at OnePlus.com, where you can now score 13 percent savings on the recently launched OnePlus 10T. This model arrived with a $749 price tag, but the latest discount lets you take one home for $649, which means you get to save $100 on your purchase. In addition, this model comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 pro, an Adreno 730 GPU, and more. Now, this deal is rather interesting because this price would regularly get you the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, but early adopters will be able to receive the 16GB RAM and 256GB storage space version without additional charges.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review: the display ultimatum

“The Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is packed with features, but they all seem to live in separate worlds.”. Samsung is on a mission. It’s a mission to redefine what makes the best monitors the best, and Samsung’s gambit is to blur the lines between TVs and monitors. That’s what the Samsung M8 is. It’s not solely a monitor or a TV — it’s both.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Android 13: Major new Google software update release date arrives early

Google is releasing its major new update, Android 13.The release comes slightly earlier than usual: last year’s Android 12 came in October, with Android 11 arriving in September 2020.But Android 13 is arriving on Pixel devices now, bringing with it a host of new changes.The most obvious changes are aesthetic, with a new look that allows third-party devices to match the phone’s design and a new look and feel for some apps such as the music and podcast app.Many of the other features bring Android in line with the Apple ecosystem. Different devices will now work better together, for instance,...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

The Independent

800K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy