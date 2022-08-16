Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Former JPMorgan, Barclays execs on why crypto jobs attractive even in bear market
Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline and associated forced layoffs in major crypto firms, a career in crypto doesn’t seem less attractive to many traditional finance executives. European crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider 21Shares announced three major hires on Wednesday to expand its presence in countries like France, Germany...
CoinTelegraph
Experts explain what ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry’s stock exit means for crypto
Michael Burry, the investor who famously shorted the 2008 housing bubble, has dumped nearly all the stocks in his portfolio during Q2, suggesting there may be carnage ahead for stock and crypto markets. According to a 13F disclosure filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday,...
CoinTelegraph
Can exchanges create imaginary Bitcoin to dump price? Crypto platform exec answers
One of the most substantial value propositions of Bitcoin (BTC) is that no one can create more of it apart from its fixed supply. However, an executive from a crypto exchange made a bold claim that some exchanges can create and sell BTC that's only in their system, not on the blockchain, to manipulate the market.
CoinTelegraph
What is CeDeFi, and why does it matter?
CeDeFi is a union of CeFi and DeFi, combining the best features and attributes of the two financial systems. For a while now, financial systems have been split into centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). CeFi is a traditional, bank-enabled finance system, while DeFi is based on cryptocurrencies and smart contracts.
CoinTelegraph
Aussies buy fuel and chips with crypto across 175 fuel outlets
Convenience store and petrol station brand On The Run (OTR) has launched crypto payment support across all 175 of its petrol stations and convenience stores across Victoria, South Australia (SA), and Western Australia (WA) as of Thursday. As previously reported, the move is part of a collaboration between OTR, Singapore-based...
CoinTelegraph
Another crypto CEO steps down as Genesis Trading restructures leadership
Michael Moro, CEO of Digital Currency Group’s market maker and lending subsidiary Genesis Trading, has become the latest executive to step down from a leadership role at a crypto company amid the market downturn. In a Wednesday announcement, Genesis said Moro will leave his position as the company’s CEO,...
CoinTelegraph
Options data shows Bitcoin’s short-term uptrend is at risk if BTC falls below $23K
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly broke above $25,000 on Aug. 15, but the excitement lasted less than an hour and was followed by a 5% retrace in the next five hours. The resistance level proved to be tougher than expected but may have given bulls false hope for the upcoming $335 million weekly options expiry.
CoinTelegraph
Wallex’s EURST stablecoin thrives during crypto winter
EURST, the euro-pegged stablecoin by Wallex, has continued to thrive in the crypto winter even as many projects, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), have experienced a crash in the market. Wallex created EURST with the aim to deliver a reliable euro stablecoin to serve as a bridge to the digital economy. EURST was developed to improve the European digital economy by making it more accessible, transparent and trustworthy.
CoinTelegraph
Pushing Bitcoin to become more scalable with zero-knowledge proofs
For all the good that Bitcoin brings to the table, it also possesses a commonly accepted issue in scalability. Bitcoin can only process a limited number of transactions per block and, as of Aug. 17, 2022, can handle about five transactions per second, which in comparison to most other blockchains is low. The factor limiting scalability lies in Bitcoin’s cryptographic algorithm.
CoinTelegraph
Aussie asset manager to offer crypto ETF using unique license variation
Australian asset manager Monochrome Asset Management has landed the country’s first Australian financial services license (AFSL) for a spot crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF). Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jeff Yew, CEO of Monochrome Asset Management, said the AFSL approval is significant, as until this point, approved crypto ETFs in Australia only...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain VC Shima Capital debuts with $200M Web3 fund
Shima Capital, a new venture firm focused on early-stage blockchain projects, has launched its debut fund to support emerging digital asset companies — and has received considerable backing in doing so. The Shima Capital Fund I raised a combined $200 million from several high-profile crypto investors, including Dragonfly Capital,...
CoinTelegraph
South African Reserve Bank encourages friendly behavior with crypto
The Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank of South Africa sent out guidelines to its subsidiaries in an effort to prevent illicit activities, encouraging banks not to cut all ties with cryptocurrency. It suggested that such an act could cause greater risk in the long run. The official notice was...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Unicorns founder says P2E gaming is in a long ‘maturation phase’
As the hype surrounding play-to-earn (P2E) games and platforms began to dwindle in early 2022, Web3 participants began to emphasize the need for games to be more “fun” and less finance-oriented. In the most recent episode of NFT Steez, Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond spoke with Aron Beireschmitt, the CEO of Laguna Games and founder of Crypto Unicorns, about the sustainability of P2E-focused blockchain games.
CoinTelegraph
Nearly $55M worth of Bored Ape, CryptoPunks NFTs risk liquidation amid debt crisis
Many owners of precious Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks nonfungible tokens (NFTs), who used them as collateral to take out loans in Ether (ETH), have failed to repay their debts. The situation could lead up to the NFT sector's first massive liquidation event. BAYC "death spiral" incoming?. DoubleQ,...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto ad spending may be down, but awareness remains critical: Experts
Crypto television advertising spending has reportedly fallen off a cliff in the United States, reflecting the current state of the markets. However, that’s no excuse to take a break, two crypto firms tell Cointelegraph. A Wednesday report from Bloomberg highlighted that television ad spending among the largest crypto trading...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Crypto VC is back with a vengeance
You’ve no doubt heard the expression, follow the money. Well, if you do that in the venture capital world, you’ll be led directly to crypto, blockchain and digital assets. After a modest summertime lull in venture financing, this week saw the announcement of two massive raises worth a combined $500 million. That’s $500 million VCs are allocating to crypto-focused startups at the intersection of Web3, blockchain infrastructure and decentralized communities.
CoinTelegraph
CME Group plans to launch options on ETH futures prior to the Merge
Major derivatives marketplace Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group intends to launch options trading for its Ether (ETH) futures products. In a Thursday announcement, the CME Group said that subject to regulatory review, it plans to launch options contracts for its Ether futures, sized at 50 ETH per contract. The futures options, expected to start trading on Sept. 12, will follow the firm launching micro-sized Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether options in March 2022, BTC options trading products in January 2020, and a BTC futures contract in December 2017.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price sees firm rejection at $24.5K as traders doubt strength
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to range resistance on Aug. 17 amid ongoing concerns that a retracement is imminent. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $24,448 on Bitstamp, up 3.25% from the previous day’s low before diving $600 in under an hour. The momentum gained speed on...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple CTO lashes back at Vitalik Buterin for his dig at XRP
In a discussion that started around two Ontario crypto exchanges’ recent 30,000-Canadian-dollar limit on altcoins purchases — which excluded Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) — Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin took a dig at XRP, which Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz didn't take very kindly.
