CoinTelegraph
Former JPMorgan, Barclays execs on why crypto jobs attractive even in bear market
Despite the ongoing cryptocurrency market decline and associated forced layoffs in major crypto firms, a career in crypto doesn’t seem less attractive to many traditional finance executives. European crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider 21Shares announced three major hires on Wednesday to expand its presence in countries like France, Germany...
CoinTelegraph
Experts explain what ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry’s stock exit means for crypto
Michael Burry, the investor who famously shorted the 2008 housing bubble, has dumped nearly all the stocks in his portfolio during Q2, suggesting there may be carnage ahead for stock and crypto markets. According to a 13F disclosure filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday,...
CoinTelegraph
Options data shows Bitcoin’s short-term uptrend is at risk if BTC falls below $23K
Bitcoin (BTC) briefly broke above $25,000 on Aug. 15, but the excitement lasted less than an hour and was followed by a 5% retrace in the next five hours. The resistance level proved to be tougher than expected but may have given bulls false hope for the upcoming $335 million weekly options expiry.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Unicorns founder says P2E gaming is in a long ‘maturation phase’
As the hype surrounding play-to-earn (P2E) games and platforms began to dwindle in early 2022, Web3 participants began to emphasize the need for games to be more “fun” and less finance-oriented. In the most recent episode of NFT Steez, Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond spoke with Aron Beireschmitt, the CEO of Laguna Games and founder of Crypto Unicorns, about the sustainability of P2E-focused blockchain games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinTelegraph
Aussies buy fuel and chips with crypto across 175 fuel outlets
Convenience store and petrol station brand On The Run (OTR) has launched crypto payment support across all 175 of its petrol stations and convenience stores across Victoria, South Australia (SA), and Western Australia (WA) as of Thursday. As previously reported, the move is part of a collaboration between OTR, Singapore-based...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/17: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, AVAX
Bitcoin’s (BTC) bounce fizzled out near $24,500 on Aug. 17, indicating that the recovery still faces stiff resistance from the bears. On-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators said the ask liquidity on the Fire Charts was similar to prior local tops. Another reason for caution among crypto investors was that...
CoinTelegraph
Pushing Bitcoin to become more scalable with zero-knowledge proofs
For all the good that Bitcoin brings to the table, it also possesses a commonly accepted issue in scalability. Bitcoin can only process a limited number of transactions per block and, as of Aug. 17, 2022, can handle about five transactions per second, which in comparison to most other blockchains is low. The factor limiting scalability lies in Bitcoin’s cryptographic algorithm.
CoinTelegraph
Wallex’s EURST stablecoin thrives during crypto winter
EURST, the euro-pegged stablecoin by Wallex, has continued to thrive in the crypto winter even as many projects, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), have experienced a crash in the market. Wallex created EURST with the aim to deliver a reliable euro stablecoin to serve as a bridge to the digital economy. EURST was developed to improve the European digital economy by making it more accessible, transparent and trustworthy.
CoinTelegraph
Aussie asset manager to offer crypto ETF using unique license variation
Australian asset manager Monochrome Asset Management has landed the country’s first Australian financial services license (AFSL) for a spot crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF). Speaking to Cointelegraph, Jeff Yew, CEO of Monochrome Asset Management, said the AFSL approval is significant, as until this point, approved crypto ETFs in Australia only...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘very bearish’ below $22.5K, says trader as BTC price dives 6%
Bitcoin (BTC) fell rapidly on Aug. 19 as the culmination of a week’s sideways action ended in disappointment for bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it dropped 6.2% in a single hourly candle. Reacting, traders hoped that a rebound could allow for consolidation higher...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price sees firm rejection at $24.5K as traders doubt strength
Bitcoin (BTC) returned to range resistance on Aug. 17 amid ongoing concerns that a retracement is imminent. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting $24,448 on Bitstamp, up 3.25% from the previous day’s low before diving $600 in under an hour. The momentum gained speed on...
CoinTelegraph
Independent Tether attestation reveals 58% decrease in commercial paper holdings
An announcement from USDT issuer Tether Holdings Limited revealed information from an independent attestation about the company’s previous quarter's performance. The reviewer, top accounting firm BDO Italia, assessed Tether’s assets as of June 30, 2022. Tether had previously announced a commitment to decreasing its commercial paper holdings by...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain VC Shima Capital debuts with $200M Web3 fund
Shima Capital, a new venture firm focused on early-stage blockchain projects, has launched its debut fund to support emerging digital asset companies — and has received considerable backing in doing so. The Shima Capital Fund I raised a combined $200 million from several high-profile crypto investors, including Dragonfly Capital,...
CoinTelegraph
Nearly $55M worth of Bored Ape, CryptoPunks NFTs risk liquidation amid debt crisis
Many owners of precious Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and CryptoPunks nonfungible tokens (NFTs), who used them as collateral to take out loans in Ether (ETH), have failed to repay their debts. The situation could lead up to the NFT sector's first massive liquidation event. BAYC "death spiral" incoming?. DoubleQ,...
CoinTelegraph
CoinFund launches $300M early-stage Web3 venture fund
Blockchain venture firm CoinFund has launched a new investment fund devoted to Web3 and other crypto-focused startups, opening the door to fresh funding opportunities for entrepreneurs during the bear market. The newly launched CoinFund Ventures I will invest $300 million into early-stage companies at the intersection of Web3, cryptocurrency and...
CoinTelegraph
What is CeDeFi, and why does it matter?
CeDeFi is a union of CeFi and DeFi, combining the best features and attributes of the two financial systems. For a while now, financial systems have been split into centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). CeFi is a traditional, bank-enabled finance system, while DeFi is based on cryptocurrencies and smart contracts.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto ad spending may be down, but awareness remains critical: Experts
Crypto television advertising spending has reportedly fallen off a cliff in the United States, reflecting the current state of the markets. However, that’s no excuse to take a break, two crypto firms tell Cointelegraph. A Wednesday report from Bloomberg highlighted that television ad spending among the largest crypto trading...
CoinTelegraph
Tether reserve attestations to be conducted by major European accounting firm
In a step toward greater transparency and better alignment with international accounting standards, stablecoin operator Tether Holdings Limited has tapped BDO Italia to conduct regular reviews and attestations of its dollar reserves. Tether, which operates the USDT stablecoin, officially began working with BDO Italia in July, the company disclosed on...
CoinTelegraph
Another crypto CEO steps down as Genesis Trading restructures leadership
Michael Moro, CEO of Digital Currency Group’s market maker and lending subsidiary Genesis Trading, has become the latest executive to step down from a leadership role at a crypto company amid the market downturn. In a Wednesday announcement, Genesis said Moro will leave his position as the company’s CEO,...
CoinTelegraph
Huobi explains what went wrong with HUSD after stablecoin is back on track
After recovering the HUSD stablecoin’s dollar peg, crypto exchange Huobi explained what had caused the short-term liquidity problem and assured users that it had been resolved. On Thursday, HUSD started to fall from its dollar value, trading at $0.92 at the start of the day and falling as low...
