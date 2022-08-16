ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida police shooting: Miami-Dade officer critically wounded, suspect dead, officials say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MIAMI — A Florida police officer has been hospitalized with critical injuries and a suspect is dead following a Monday night shootout in Miami, authorities said.

According to WSVN-TV and the Miami Herald, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 67th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City. Miami-Dade police stopped a white car linked to an earlier robbery, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, the department said. The driver then struck several police cruisers and fled, eventually crashing into a civilian vehicle about 10 blocks away, authorities said.

After the wreck, a shootout occurred, leaving one of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail detectives critically wounded, according to police. Officials said the suspect also was shot and died at the scene, WSVN reported.

Police, who have not identified the suspect or the officer, took to Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. to ask the community to pray for the injured detective.

No further information was immediately available.

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died

MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Firefighter who made disparaging comments on fallen officer Cesar Echaverry fired

MIAMI - Despite the show of support from law enforcement following the death of Miami-Dade police detective Cesar Echaverry, there have been two controversies over comments that were made. On the night of the shooting, the Miami officer said over the police radio, "Let them know they're going to have another officer down if they keep going at 70 miles an hour near my car." The comment was made as other officers sped past his car as they were rushing Echaverry to the hospital. Tommy Reyez, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Miami Lodge #20, said Thursday night, "(The...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Second suspect connected to shooting of MDPD officer, killed by police in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS – A large police operation in Miami Springs Tuesday evening was connected to the Monday night shooting that left a Miami-Dade officer in critical condition.According to MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez, it all happened Tuesday afternoon when the department's Special Response Team was executing a search warrant at an Extended Stay hotel in the 100 block of Fairway Drive.A source familiar with the investigation shared several details about the case with CBS4's Jim DeFede.The source said the shooting occurred after detectives from multiple jurisdictions – BSO, MDPD, FBI and ATF – set up surveillance on the hotel. According to the...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

MDPD officer, 29, remains in critical condition 2 days after shooting

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police have identified the officer critically wounded in a shootout in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Monday night. The officer has been identified in a department memo as 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, a member of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The memo...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police officer shot, suspect dead after shooting in Miami

MIAMI – An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot Monday night in Miami. Local 10 News has learned that the officer is with MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail. The suspect who opened fire was shot and killed by police, authorities confirmed. Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney arrived...
MIAMI, FL
