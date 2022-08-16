Read full article on original website
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
Sri Lanka's former president tipped to return to crisis-hit nation next week
Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the crisis-hit island nation last month amid mass protests, is expected to return to the country next week, according to a senior minister.
US News and World Report
IMF Eyes Creditor Assurances as It Prepares Sri Lanka Visit
(Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said it will need "adequate assurances" from Sri Lanka's creditors for a new program as it prepares a visit to Colombo later this month. The goal of the visit is to make progress on a staff-level agreement for an aid package "in the near term,"...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka to Ask Japan to Open Talks With Main Creditors, Says Wickremesinghe
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka will ask Japan to invite the Indian Ocean island's main creditor nations, including China and India, to talks on bilateral debt restructuring as it seeks a way out of its worst economic crisis in decades, its president said on Thursday. "Someone needs to call in, invite...
Chinese military ship docks at Sri Lanka port despite Indian concern
COLOMBO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - A Chinese military survey ship docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built port of Hambantota on Tuesday after a delay of several days because of opposition to the visit from India, which vies with China for influence in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.
Myanmar tragedy exposes the dirty underbelly of 'green energy'
The birds no longer sing, and the herbs no longer grow. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost a way of life that...
Time Out Global
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
China's worst heatwave in 60 years is forcing factories to close
China's Sichuan province has ordered all factories to shut down for six days to ease a power shortage in the region as a scorching heat wave sweeps across the country.
U.S. Treasury eyes Brazil drug gang ties to illegal Amazon gold mines
SAO PAULO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. government is concerned about links between Brazil's largest drug gang and illegal gold mining in the Amazon rainforest, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday following meetings with Brazilian law enforcement and civil society.
New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes
Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.Police said eight women were raped on...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
WHO slams 'unimaginable cruelty' inflicted on Tigray
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday branded the "man-made catastrophe" in Ethiopia's Tigray region the "worst disaster on Earth" -- and slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis. "This is the worst disaster on Earth as we speak...
BET
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
Mango Retooling Ops in Military-Controlled Myanmar
Mango has been working to reduce the number of factories it uses in Myanmar in a bid to phase out production “due to the situation” in the military-controlled country, the Spanish retailer told Sourcing Journal on Friday. The fast-fashion chain, which ended the first six months of the year with 1.21 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in sales, didn’t provide specific numbers, but a list of Tier 1 and 2 factories on its website named 23 facilities, most of them situated in Yangon, the Southeast Asian nation’s largest city. Together, the factories make up 2.3 percent of Mango’s sourcing base. Most of...
BBC
The nine-year-old boy who fled war-torn Cyprus for London
A family who fled Cyprus after the second Turkish invasion in August 1974 have shared how they rebuilt their lives after arriving as refugees in London. Baz Bedrossian was nine years old when he and his family had to flee their home, leaving all their belongings behind at their home in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.
India's oil imports from Russia fell for the first time since March as the nation ramps up buying of Saudi crude
Indian imports of Russian oil fell for the first time in five months in July. Imports of Russian oil fell 7.3% in July, while imports of Saudi Arabian crude jumped 25%. That's because Russian oil prices have jumped amid high demand from buyers, making the price of Saudi supplies more attractive.
US News and World Report
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
LAWRENCE BOOTH: Twenty of England's 43 Tests from next summer will be against Australia or India – but only three are against World Test Championship leaders South Africa
Twenty of England’s 43 Tests between next summer and early 2027 will be against Australia and India — but only three against South Africa, the current leaders of the World Test Championship. With Australia and India also scheduled to play a pair of five-match series against each other,...
13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show
More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
