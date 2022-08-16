ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

IMF Eyes Creditor Assurances as It Prepares Sri Lanka Visit

(Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund said it will need "adequate assurances" from Sri Lanka's creditors for a new program as it prepares a visit to Colombo later this month. The goal of the visit is to make progress on a staff-level agreement for an aid package "in the near term,"...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
The Independent

New attacks against illegal miners after South Africa rapes

Violence against illegal miners in South Africa spread Friday despite calls for restraint from the country's president, following the arrests of more than 80 men, some thought to be miners, over the gang rapes of eight women last week.Miners' camps were torched and roads around the townships of Munsieville and Bekkersdal outside the town of Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg, were barricaded with rocks and burning tires as residents protested against the presence of illegal miners. Many of the miners are migrants from other African countries, and the violence has raised concerns over xenophobia.Police said eight women were raped on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

WHO slams 'unimaginable cruelty' inflicted on Tigray

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday branded the "man-made catastrophe" in Ethiopia's Tigray region the "worst disaster on Earth" -- and slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis. "This is the worst disaster on Earth as we speak...
AFRICA
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
Sourcing Journal

Mango Retooling Ops in Military-Controlled Myanmar

Mango has been working to reduce the number of factories it uses in Myanmar in a bid to phase out production “due to the situation” in the military-controlled country, the Spanish retailer told Sourcing Journal on Friday.  The fast-fashion chain, which ended the first six months of the year with 1.21 billion euros ($1.21 billion) in sales, didn’t provide specific numbers, but a list of Tier 1 and 2 factories on its website named 23 facilities, most of them situated in Yangon, the Southeast Asian nation’s largest city. Together, the factories make up 2.3 percent of Mango’s sourcing base. Most of...
WORLD
BBC

The nine-year-old boy who fled war-torn Cyprus for London

A family who fled Cyprus after the second Turkish invasion in August 1974 have shared how they rebuilt their lives after arriving as refugees in London. Baz Bedrossian was nine years old when he and his family had to flee their home, leaving all their belongings behind at their home in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.
U.K.
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Twenty of England's 43 Tests from next summer will be against Australia or India – but only three are against World Test Championship leaders South Africa

Twenty of England’s 43 Tests between next summer and early 2027 will be against Australia and India — but only three against South Africa, the current leaders of the World Test Championship. With Australia and India also scheduled to play a pair of five-match series against each other,...
WORLD
The Independent

13,000 migrants have crossed Channel since Rwanda plan announced, figures show

More than 13,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel since Priti Patel announced her plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, new figures show.According to the Ministry of Defence, 176 people made the crossing on five small boats on Sunday, bringing the total to 13,016 since April 14.It brings the total number of people who have crossed the English Channel so far this year to 18,284.Photographs taken on Monday morning showed another group of migrants, clad in life jackets and face masks, being brought into Dover by Border Force officials.A number of children and babies wrapped in light blue blankets,...
IMMIGRATION

