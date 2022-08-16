Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Harper On HBO’s Industry Is The Black Anti-Heroine We’ve Been Waiting For
This story contains minor spoilers for Industry Season 1 & 2. “Anyone extremely dislike Harper?” Someone posted to a thread on Reddit recently about the HBO series Industry and its main character, Harper Stern (Myha’la Herrold). I really wanted to believe that this opinion was held by this commenter alone, but unfortunately, there appears to be a great number of people who dislike Harper Stern. Well, I am here to hit back at the Harper hate.
Why Our Milestone FOMO Is Worse Than Ever
In 2022, we have more life paths than we could possibly fathom. We know there's no one way to go about our lives, and that success looks so different from what it looked like for our parents. But as much as we know that age is just a number and there is no singular 'right' trajectory for us, it's hard to shake the feeling that we're missing out when we take a different route or aren't nearing our goals when it seems like everyone else is. Hell, this year is being dubbed The Year Of The Wedding, so you're definitely not just imagining it. And while we can be happy for those living their best lives, it's understandable that seeing it could trigger a slew of emotions. The professionals call it Social Comparison Bias but we know it better as Milestone FOMO. To break the phenomenon down, we chatted to Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health, about what causes us to feel this way and what we can do about it.
Wait, How Did My Dermatologist Become TikTok-Famous?
One particular type of beauty influencer that excites and delights me is the TikTok dermatologist. There's an entire niche community of licensed derms who, when they're not seeing patients, post knowledgeable commentary on skin-care trends, explaining why you should never use period blood as an at-home face mask when it comes up on your For You.
I Tried £766 Worth Of Drunk Elephant — & This Is My Honest Opinion
Few beauty brands are as revered by skincare obsessives and novices alike as Drunk Elephant. With its colour-pop packaging, cryptic product names and smart approach to layering, it was always destined to become social media clickbait. All the superstar ingredients you would want to include in your routine are here,...
Pattern Saved My Pattern — & I’m Never Using Another Hair Brand Again
Every day felt like a bad hair day growing up with curls that got comments like, “Have you tried brushing it out?” I’d be lying if I didn’t say my crown of tangled curls killed my mood whenever I woke up and looked in the mirror. However, that happens when you use water, gel, and products made with drying ingredients as your hair’s holy grail.
What’s The ‘Italian’ Manicure?
TikTok is a hub of genius nail trends. Not long ago we came across nail slugging for fixing flaky and dry cuticles, a DIY hack for achieving French tips at home, and discovered the benefits of bond-building gels. This week, it's all about the merits of the Italian manicure. Before...
