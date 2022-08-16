In 2022, we have more life paths than we could possibly fathom. We know there's no one way to go about our lives, and that success looks so different from what it looked like for our parents. But as much as we know that age is just a number and there is no singular 'right' trajectory for us, it's hard to shake the feeling that we're missing out when we take a different route or aren't nearing our goals when it seems like everyone else is. Hell, this year is being dubbed The Year Of The Wedding, so you're definitely not just imagining it. And while we can be happy for those living their best lives, it's understandable that seeing it could trigger a slew of emotions. The professionals call it Social Comparison Bias but we know it better as Milestone FOMO. To break the phenomenon down, we chatted to Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, psychiatrist and Chief Medical Officer at LifeStance Health, about what causes us to feel this way and what we can do about it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO