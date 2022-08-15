PARIS, KY – David Buchanan could simply be introduced as a “Football Guy”, but that would not do him justice. One will quickly notice this by reading his mission statement, “…to pursue excellence each day in every detail to build a championship caliber program and mentally tough young men of the highest character, discipline, and determination.” Those are not the words of a man who is focused solely on scoreboard numbers.

