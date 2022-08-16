ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Canton, OH

Limited parking available at North Canton Memorial Stadium for home Hoover football games

By CantonRep.com staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5dx6_0hIoOXCH00

NORTH CANTON − The Hoover High School athletic department announced that there will be limited parking available for Friday night football games at Memorial Stadium this season due to new construction at the district's transportation department.

East side stadium parking will be for game personnel and visiting team buses only. There will be no general parking on the east side of Memorial Stadium.

Handicap parking will be available at the south entrance of the stadium. Those individuals parking in this lot will be required to have a handicap parking sticker.

Spectator Parking will be available at the following parking lots:

● North parking lot, off 7th Street.

● Dogwood Pool lot, off 7th Street.

● East lot at Hoover High School, off 7th Street next to Hoover High School.

● Staff parking lot/visiting team lot, off 7th Street next to high school.

● District office parking lot, off of 10th Street next to high school.

● Senior student parking lot, off of 10th Street next to high school.

Please contact the athletic office at 330-497-5660 with any questions.

The Vikings open the season Friday at home against Buchtel. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

High School Football Returns Thursday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe the best part of having “Back to School’ in the Fall is that High School Football goes along with it. And the season starts Thursday night with a couple of area games. We’ll have the annual “Battle of 13th...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Buchtel, OH
City
Canton, OH
City
Akron, OH
North Canton, OH
Sports
Canton, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Football
Canton, OH
Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
whbc.com

New Development: Carnation City Mall Coming Down Soon

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The wrecking ball will soon be taking down much of the Carnation City Mall at the west end of Alliance. The property has now been sold to a Cleveland developer who has plans for a Meijer store for much of the property, though Dunham’s Sports is reportedly moving into the former JC Penney location.
ALLIANCE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Parking Lots#High School Football#North Canton Hoover#American Football#The Hoover High School
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio agent warns of wild horses running on state road

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County Hoof and Paw warns drivers to watch for wild horses on State Route 7 between Pipe Creek Road and Powhatan. They say a herd of wild horses in the area for years has several adventuresome members that are now straying out onto the highway. They look like any other […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
whbc.com

EPA Grants Subsidize New Canton Water Service to Township

CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Water Department has begun a project to supply water to neighborhoods in two Canton South neighborhoods Carnwise and Faircrest Streets. And it’ll cost the department nothing. With 6.1 miles of new water main service, water will be made...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Youngster Killed in Pedestrian-SUV Crash

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 3-year-old was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in Akron. Reporting officers say the little girl ran into a parking lot on Palmetto Avenue and into the path of an SUV… Speed and alcohol are said NOT to be factors.
AKRON, OH
newsymom.com

“Carry On”: A Century of Swing Exhibition in the Paul Brown Museum

A new exhibition, “Carry On”: A Century of Swing, is now open in the Paul Brown Museum within the Massillon Museum. It will continue through January 8, 2023. The gallery documents more than 80 years of the Massillon Tiger Swing Band’s history plus information about its Washington High School predecessors.
MASSILLON, OH
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy