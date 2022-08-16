Limited parking available at North Canton Memorial Stadium for home Hoover football games

NORTH CANTON − The Hoover High School athletic department announced that there will be limited parking available for Friday night football games at Memorial Stadium this season due to new construction at the district's transportation department.

East side stadium parking will be for game personnel and visiting team buses only. There will be no general parking on the east side of Memorial Stadium.

Handicap parking will be available at the south entrance of the stadium. Those individuals parking in this lot will be required to have a handicap parking sticker.

Spectator Parking will be available at the following parking lots:

● North parking lot, off 7th Street.

● Dogwood Pool lot, off 7th Street.

● East lot at Hoover High School, off 7th Street next to Hoover High School.

● Staff parking lot/visiting team lot, off 7th Street next to high school.

● District office parking lot, off of 10th Street next to high school.

● Senior student parking lot, off of 10th Street next to high school.

Please contact the athletic office at 330-497-5660 with any questions.

The Vikings open the season Friday at home against Buchtel. Kickoff is 7 p.m.