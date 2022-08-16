Letter to the editor: Don't let teachers carry guns in schools

I am a Boy Scout from Troop 34, and I'm working on my final merit badge before I make Eagle, the highest rank in scouting. I'm writing about guns in school. I think that teachers in the state of Ohio shouldn't be required or allowed to carry guns in school.

I think the schools should hire more trained police officers to ensure the school is safe. Teachers shouldn't be allowed to carry guns because if the teacher has no self-control or a student gets angry and takes the gun, we would be back right where we started with a gun issue in school. I also think there would be more deaths in schools if this happened.

Gavin Miller, Canton