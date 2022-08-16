Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend
Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend. The free dump event is on Saturday.
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Startuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
Fresno taco shop recognized at State Capitol
El Premio Mayor was recognized at the State Capitol as the Small Business of the Year in the 31st Assembly District.
Fresno woman celebrates 100th birthday with crown, flowers, and cake
Glynda Ward turned 100 years young and Action News was there for her surprise birthday bash at the California Armenian Home in Fresno.
GV Wire
Californians Ace the Flex Alert as Torrid Fresno Temps Continue
California’s power grid managers took to social media on Wednesday night to thank residents for their voluntary efforts to conserve electricity amid the state’s heat wave. But despite the continuing high temperatures, the grid operator didn’t call for another Flex Alert for Thursday. Cooldown Expected Next Week.
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California
Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
Fresno police teams up with social media star for National Tell a Joke Day
Cop talk met dad jokes when Fresno Police partnered up with a social media star.
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally
Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
KMJ
Extreme Heat Cancels Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — As the high temperatures continue, forcing yet another event to cancel its plans. The well-known Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis that usually sets up Friday nights has been called off. The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis says the decision was made for the...
Dine and Dish: Boba Pub keeps the colorful, refreshing, pearly drinks coming
Boba Pub in northeast Fresno is a popular hangout with an artsy vibe and a collection of cool drinks.
newsy.com
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
Madera Tribune
City to host fifth Madera Eats event
Large crowds attend the Madera Eats Food Truck event hosted by the Madera Parks and Community Services in August of 2021 at Lions Town and Country Park. The event was co-sponsored with Dark Umbrella Entertainment who hosted music and a local vendor fair. The Madera Parks and Community Services will...
GV Wire
How Much Will it Cost to Rent Tower Theatre?
Now that it owns Tower Theatre, the city of Fresno is setting rates to rent the building. The costs, depending on how long and what daypart, run from $800 to $1,600 for non-commercial use. Nonprofits will receive a deeper discount. The “basic rate” has not been established yet.
Madera Tribune
Rocha brings home karate gold medal
Madera’s Faith Rocha shows off the medals she won at the most recent Long Beach International Karate Championship. Recent Madera High School graduate Faith Rocha competed in the Long Beach International Karate Championships over the weekend and brought home a gold and bronze medal. Rocha faced competitors from all...
KMPH.com
Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
Pet of the Week from Animal Compassion Team and Fresno Humane Animal Services
Find out how to make pets featured on ABC30 a part of your family, and meet other animals that also need a forever home.
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
