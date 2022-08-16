ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
GV Wire

Californians Ace the Flex Alert as Torrid Fresno Temps Continue

California’s power grid managers took to social media on Wednesday night to thank residents for their voluntary efforts to conserve electricity amid the state’s heat wave. But despite the continuing high temperatures, the grid operator didn’t call for another Flex Alert for Thursday. Cooldown Expected Next Week.
FRESNO, CA
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California

Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
#Affordable Housing#Housing Authority#Spotlights#Cmac
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally

Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
CLOVIS, CA
KMJ

Extreme Heat Cancels Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — As the high temperatures continue, forcing yet another event to cancel its plans. The well-known Farmers Market in Old Town Clovis that usually sets up Friday nights has been called off. The Business Organization of Old Town Clovis says the decision was made for the...
CLOVIS, CA
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Madera Tribune

City to host fifth Madera Eats event

Large crowds attend the Madera Eats Food Truck event hosted by the Madera Parks and Community Services in August of 2021 at Lions Town and Country Park. The event was co-sponsored with Dark Umbrella Entertainment who hosted music and a local vendor fair. The Madera Parks and Community Services will...
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

How Much Will it Cost to Rent Tower Theatre?

Now that it owns Tower Theatre, the city of Fresno is setting rates to rent the building. The costs, depending on how long and what daypart, run from $800 to $1,600 for non-commercial use. Nonprofits will receive a deeper discount. The “basic rate” has not been established yet.
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Rocha brings home karate gold medal

Madera’s Faith Rocha shows off the medals she won at the most recent Long Beach International Karate Championship. Recent Madera High School graduate Faith Rocha competed in the Long Beach International Karate Championships over the weekend and brought home a gold and bronze medal. Rocha faced competitors from all...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Woman reported missing out of Fresno found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced Dezerae Jackson was found safe Friday morning. Thank you for helping spread the news. The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 33-year-old at-risk woman who is now considered missing. According to The Fresno...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's is turning to the community for help in finding a next of kin for a 59-year-old man found dead near a church in Northeast Fresno on Sunday, July 3. According to the coroner’s office, the man was identified as Vincent Mora....
FRESNO, CA
KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

