ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio bill could provide more resources for kids with disabilities to succeed

By Morgan Trau
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJapi_0hIoNHHg00

Photo by: WEWS.

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.

A new bill introduced in the Ohio Senate could provide more resources to help students with developmental disabilities, their families and educators.

Of the more than 1.5 million public school students in the state, about 250,000 are identified as learners with disabilities, state data showed. That’s about 15% of students in K-12.

A developmental delay is a special education eligibility condition assigned when children are slower at reaching milestones in physical, cognitive, social or emotional, communication or adaptive development, according to Ohio law.

Students diagnosed with developmental delays, like J.D. Benton, only have a few years to get the education services they need.

“You already know that you’re going to hear, ‘Your child isn’t meeting this goal, your child isn’t hitting this milestone,'” J.D.’s mother Carrie Benton said.

Those comments already take a toll on parents, as is, Carrie added. It is what happens next that is really painful, she said.

“They need this service, but they’ve aged out,” she said.

That’s because a child must have a diagnosis by the age of six. She has had to navigate the school system with little support, she added.

Republican state Sen. Andrew Brenner, from Delaware, said he understood, noting Ohio is currently lagging behind the national standard.

“Unfortunately, their children were diagnosed, you know, age seven, eight, nine and even, you know, ten years old,” Brenner said. “And then they could not get the services they were cut off from the funding that was available coming through the feds for these disability services.”

The lawmaker, with bipartisan support, introduced Senate Bill 356 . It would increase the maximum age from less than six to less than 10, which is the federal code.

“COVID has created a situation where kids have been behind, they’re not going to school,” Brenner said. “And so by the time they get to school, maybe they’re a year or two later due to parents holding their kids back or something because of COVID-related problems. So these kids were not getting diagnosed, and if they’re not diagnosed, they’re not getting the services that they need in order to get these kids caught up.”

This will allow schools to continue working with these children once they are in elementary school — without having to seek a separate condition to receive special education funding, the Republican added.

“If you’ve got a family that has economic disadvantages, they don’t have the resources to help their kids,” he said. “I think that these dollars that would be made available to help those kids is great.”

If educators can get students better services earlier on, maybe they’ll need fewer services later and be able to adapt and cope later, the lawmaker added.

“Accessibility and education really go hand-in-hand,” Benton said. “To be able to have that consistency to where they extend that to age ten to service them, would give the ability for that consistency and that smoother transition.”

Because the bill is so new, there are no public opponents.

“It seemed like it was a no-brainer type of bill,” Brenner added. “I think this is something that everybody, regardless of political background, can support.”

Benton loved the idea, but says that it has to be done well and quickly, since it is getting to the end of the year. Brenner acknowledged the time constraints.

If it doesn’t pass during the fall or winter, he is planning on reintroducing it in the next General Assembly and getting it into the state budget.

“While that’s six months later than it is now, at least I think we can get it done within the next year so it’s ready for the following school year,” Brenner said. “I think that’ll be a huge step for families all over the state of Ohio.”

Benton says her family is lucky to have had the resources they did. Now, at age 26, J.D. has graduated college.

“Let’s put that child’s needs first,” the mother said. “Let’s help them be successful.”

She wants all other parents and students to be able to experience this, not just the ones who got a diagnosis early.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook .

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio bill could provide more resources for kids with disabilities to succeed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’

The Ohio General Assembly has passed, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed three recently passed gun bills that endanger Ohioans and favor vigilantes.   There was SB 175, known as “stand your ground” or shoot whoever makes you nervous. Ohio common law had been that self-defense with deadly force was available as a defense only if the […] The post Ohio’s march toward vigilante ‘justice’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Medicaid expands care after childbirth for Ohioans from 2 months to full year

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services decided Tuesday to […] The post Medicaid expands care after childbirth for Ohioans from 2 months to full year appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   A new report looks at who’s taking advantage of Ohio’s College […] The post New statewide dashboard shows schools struggle with college credit program appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   It is rare for Republican lawmakers to propose a gun safety […] The post Ohio GOP lawmaker introduces gun safety bill; includes red flag law, enhanced background checks appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Delaware, OH
State
Ohio State
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy

Gov. Mike DeWine recently sent funding from a federal program for needy families to benefit state organizations specifically to reduce “out-of-wedlock pregnancies” and to “encourage the formation and maintenance of two-parent families.” The funding also targets programs for adolescent pregnancy, a source of controversy as state abortion restrictions could increase the need for such programs. […] The post DeWine funds more anti-abortion resources, some for adolescent pregnancy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Democrats criticize DeWine administration’s ethics, demand fixes

Democrats are hammering the administration of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for a rash of stories over the last few months they say raise serious ethical questions that highlight the need for changes to Ohio law. In late May, Ohioans learned that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted quietly took a seat on a bank’s board a few […] The post Democrats criticize DeWine administration’s ethics, demand fixes appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Judicial reforms recommended, could face uphill battle

A new report recommends sweeping changes to the justice system in Ohio, with hopes of rectifying systemic issues and stemming wrongful convictions. But the changes still need to have legislative support before they can come to fruition.  The Ohio Supreme Court put together the Task Force on Conviction Integrity and Postconviction Review, which spent the […] The post Judicial reforms recommended, could face uphill battle appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Brenner
Ohio Capital Journal

Parents: Education should include mental health, trust in teachers

A new study shows Ohio parents want to see students receive support inside and outside of the classroom, and they trust teachers to know how to lead their children. In a study conducted over six months by the Children’s Defense Fund-Ohio in partnership with Baldwin Wallace University’s Community Research Institute, more than 1,000 k-12 parents […] The post Parents: Education should include mental health, trust in teachers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

House Republicans propose free loans, tax breaks for new gas pipelines

Two state House Republicans proposed legislation to give some natural gas pipeline developers state-funded tax breaks and interest-free loans, while allowing them to add a surcharge to ratepayers’ monthly bills. Reps. Jay Edwards, of Nelsonville, and Jon Cross, of Kenton, proposed House Bill 685 to aid communities that they say lose out on economic gains […] The post House Republicans propose free loans, tax breaks for new gas pipelines appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio House Speaker calls redistricting deadline a ‘myth’

The Ohio House Speaker wrote a letter to members of his party claiming “intentional misinformation” and the “myth” of a deadline for congressional redistricting, and signaling an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Ohio Supreme Court turned down the most recent drafts of congressional district lines in the state, saying the partisan breakdown unduly […] The post Ohio House Speaker calls redistricting deadline a ‘myth’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Coal plant subsidies from pay-for-play legislation have cost Ohioans $173 million

Ohioans have paid $173 million to cover the losses of three Ohio utility companies’ investments in two coal-fired power plants since 2020, thanks in part to a recent law that’s now in the center of a criminal public corruption investigation. By year’s end, the tab since Jan. 1, 2020 on the Clifty Creek coal plant […] The post Coal plant subsidies from pay-for-play legislation have cost Ohioans $173 million appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Disability#Politics State#Politics Legislative#News5cleveland Com#The Ohio Capital Journal#Wews#The Ohio Senate
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much

Just after he signed a bill dramatically restricting abortion on April 11, 2019, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine expressed great respect for the courts and the rule of law. But more than three years later — in a case involving Republican gerrymandering — DeWine’s staff seems to be saying he doesn’t have to listen to the […] The post DeWine once said he’d let the courts decide. Now, maybe not so much appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care

WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 20 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief in federal court on Tuesday, challenging Texas’ assertion that states shouldn’t have to comply with a federal law that protects doctors who end a pregnancy to save the patient’s life. The brief argues the judge in the case shouldn’t grant […] The post Twenty states, D.C. join in opposing Texas lawsuit on emergency abortion care appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts

The dog days of summer are usually the time when political campaigns lay low, biding their time for a post-Labor Day blitz. Tim Ryan didn’t get the message. Ryan poured more than $7.5 million into advertising since winning the Democratic U.S. Senate primary in May. Spending at that clip is a recognition of the challenge […] The post After sluggish summer, some Ohio Republicans predict Vance comeback while others have doubts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Diabetes activists applaud drug reforms, say more needs to be done

Pricing reforms under a sweeping law signed on Tuesday by President Joe Biden are great for diabetics, but much more needs to be done, an activist said Wednesday. As part of the Inflation Reduction Act, monthly out-of-pocket insulin costs for Medicare recipients were capped by the law at $35 a month. Together with capping all […] The post Diabetes activists applaud drug reforms, say more needs to be done appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Special Education
Ohio Capital Journal

Texts, calendars, emails link DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal

Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration played a hands-on role passing an allegedly pay-for-play nuclear bailout and appointing an industry-friendly regulator who has since been accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe, documents and messages show. Calendar records show DeWine, a Republican, met repeatedly to discuss energy policy with FirstEnergy Corp. officials and at least […] The post Texts, calendars, emails link DeWine to FirstEnergy’s bribery scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it

“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Threats to the FBI are rampant. Ohio’s GOP leadership has little to say.

Some prominent Ohio Republicans have been calling for congressional oversight of the FBI in the wake of its search of former President Donald Trump’s home and club in Florida. But so far, only three have condemned last week’s attack on the Cincinnati FBI office that appears to be the result of a man’s anger over […] The post Threats to the FBI are rampant. Ohio’s GOP leadership has little to say. appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio group sues to boost charter schools

An Ohio group that supports charter schools has joined in a lawsuit fighting against what they say is “hostility” in rule-making by the U.S. Department of Education. The D.C. and Ohio-based Thomas Fordham Institute, a conservative education policy think tank, spoke as a “charter school sponsor” for the state of Ohio, arguing that rules regulating […] The post Ohio group sues to boost charter schools appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy