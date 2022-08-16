Read full article on original website
Former Manchester United Player Says Fans Need To Support The Team Against Liverpool
A former Manchester United player has spoken ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday and has suggested that fans need to support their club on Monday instead of protesting outside the ground during the game.
Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Everton Player
Manchester United are looking at Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to be their no.2 keeper at Old Trafford, claims a report on Thursday morning
Thomas Tuchel Confirms New Contract Talks With Chelsea Just 15 Months After Last Extension
Tuchel added: "You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it."
VAR: Mike Dean admits error in allowing Cristian Romero hair-pull to go during Chelsea-Spurs game
Mike Dean has admitted an error in not asking referee Anthony Taylor to check his pitchside monitor after Cristian Romero's hair-pull on Marc Cucurella. Spurs defender Romero grabbed Chelsea wing-back Cucurella near the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. Dean, the video assistant referee, allowed the incident to...
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
Jim Ratcliffe: Who is the man bidding for Man Utd?
One of the UK's richest men, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has built a multi-billion pound business by buying unloved assets. Now he wants to buy Manchester United. News of the Ineos founder's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family - United's current owners - are willing to sell a minority stake in the club.
Marco Reus can’t help but wonder what could have been at Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund is a club in a weird state of purgatory. On one hand, Dortmund is a huge club with a gigantic stadium and a passionate fan base, big enough to win trophies and attract some of Europe’s brightest talents. But over the past decade, Dortmund has struggled to convince its top young players that their fortunes would be best served by staying. When Europe’s giants come calling, Dortmund’s brightest stars almost always leave. The list is long: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, İlkay Gündoğan, Jadon Sancho, Ousmane Dembélé, Christian Pulisic and Erling Haaland are just a few of the high-profile players Dortmund has lost in...
Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham midfielder joins Napoli on loan
Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to make the move permanent. The Frenchman scored 10 goals in 91 appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Lyon in July 2019 for a then-club record 60m euros (£53.8m).
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
Report: Chelsea in Talks With Thomas Tuchel Over New Contract
Thomas Tuchel is in discussions with Chelsea over improving his current contract at Stamford Bridge.
Diogo Jota Could Return from Injury Against Everton
With Darwin Nuñez suspended for three games and Roberto Firmino missing Monday’s Premier League match with Crystal Palace for precautionary reasons, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp’s options in attack could be limited in the coming weeks. The good news is that Firmino is expected back in training...
Everton close to signing exciting young attacking midfielder
Kevin Thelwell’s remit as Director of Football is pretty clear - in the short term, keep Everton competitive in the Premier League; for the longer term, reduce the club’s wage bill and average squad age while improving the talent and depth. The signings that have come through the...
Transfer rumours: Pulisic, Felix, Diaz, Ronaldo, Willian, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United are interested in signing American forward Christian Pulisic, 23, from Chelsea on a season-long loan. (Times - subscription required) Manchester United have had a £110m bid rejected by Atletico Madrid for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 22. (AS - in Spanish) Forward Antony is no longer an option...
Elon Musk sends social media into frenzy with Twitter joke about buying Man Utd
It was news no-one expected, and for a while it sent social media and the football world into a frenzy. Was the world's richest man going to buy Manchester United?. Just after 01:00 BST on Wednesday, Elon Musk - who is reported to have a net worth of $270bn (£223bn) according to Forbes - posted on Twitter: "Also, I'm buying Manchester United ur welcome."
CBS keeps Champions League rights with six-year deal worth $1.5 billion
CBS has confirmed it has retained the media rights to men’s UEFA competitions, including the Champions League, in a six-year, $1.5 billion deal. Paramount Global (the parent company of CBS and Paramount+) initially secured the rights starting in 2019-20 and with that deal set to expire in 2024, the extension will now take the company’s contract through the 2029-30 season. The new contract’s average of $250 million per year is more than double the current deal, which is worth $100 million per year. In addition to the Champions League, the deal also includes the rights to the Europa League, and Conference League. “UEFA has...
