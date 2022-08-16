Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Hot comments today: Biden’s new Title IX rules deputize teachers to override parents on gender identity
Team Biden’s proposed new Title IX regulations make it clear: They’re coming for your children. The administration ostensibly drafted the rules to protect gay and transgender students from bullying and harassment, but they do nothing of the sort. In reality, President Joe Biden is handing teachers a weapon to subvert parental prerogatives.
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
Justice Kavanaugh’s Protege on D.C. Circuit Issues First Amendment Ruling in Favor of Federal Judicial Branch Agency Employees
A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., struck a blow for the First Amendment in a Tuesday opinion by a conservative judge — and noted protégé of Justice Brett Kavanaugh — appointed to two separate benches by former President Donald Trump. U.S. Circuit Judge Justin R....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Essence
Cancel It Joe! Older Americans Are Standing Up And Saying No To Student Loan Payments With New Initiative
With ever-increasing and looming student debt payments, the Debt Collective is taking action on behalf of the fastest growing demographic of student loan debtors with the Fifty Over Fifty initiative. The Debt Collective launched a new campaign today: “Fifty Over Fifty.” The group’s latest crusade is “a coordinated student debt...
Colleges using DEI requirements as 'political litmus tests,' to censor dissenting views: Education activist
A new initiative in American universities is requiring compliance from faculty in the form of signed diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) statement as conditions for tenure or promotion, but critics say the push is little more than a "political litmus test" being used to filter out dissenting viewpoints on college campuses.
bloomberglaw.com
Top Schools Face Backlash Over Financial Aid Misuse Allegations
Suit lays bear diversity issues in elite colleges, advocates say. Colleges’ admissions details will likely be exposed in discovery. Charges that 17 of the nation’s top universities rigged acceptance to avoid paying too much in financial aid could drive away students across economic and racial lines, education experts warned.
Federal appeals court says Americans with Disabilities Act protections cover 'gender dysphoria,' handing a win to trans people
A federal appeals court said Tuesday that the Americans with Disabilities Act covers individuals with "gender dysphoria," handing a win to trans people in a case concerning a former inmate who alleged discrimination at a Virginia prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feds strip authority of college accreditor behind ITT Tech, fake university
The college accreditor behind collapsed institutions, Corinthian Colleges and ITT Technical Institute, lost a federal appeal to stay in business.
Washington Examiner
School choice can save children from radical gender ideology
Parents desperate to protect emotionally vulnerable children from cultlike indoctrination and secretive gender transitions need to leave the public school system, but not all families can afford alternative options to residentially assigned public schools. School choice programs help families escape government schools and swiftly find and afford safe education options for their children.
bloomberglaw.com
Labor Agency Flexes Cybersecurity Muscle With Subpoena Win (1)
A recent federal appeals court ruling allowing the US Labor Department to enforce a subpoena against a retirement plan recordkeeper marks an escalation in the department’s cybersecurity crackdown that’s putting advisers on edge. Benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC must hand over documents and information that the Employee Benefits...
bloomberglaw.com
D.C. Police Union Loses Appeal Over Floyd-Spurred Discipline Law
Union’s constitutional claims over police reforms lack merit. A police union lost its challenge to a District of Columbia law banning negotiations over officer disciplinary matters after the D.C. Circuit found that lawmakers rationally could have concluded that the law “furthers a legitimate interest in improving police accountability.”
bloomberglaw.com
Does Gibson Dunn’s Diversity Chief Partner Splash Nudge Big Law?
It’s either a game changer or a clever gimmick. In a radical departure from the way Big Law doles out the partnership prize, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher elected an administrator (a cost center!) to partnership. As any first year law student knows, you need a laserlike focus—not to mention...
Feds forgive $3.9 billion in debt for 208,000 former ITT Technical Institute students
The U.S. Department of Education has forgiven $3.9 billion in debt owed by former students of ITT Technical Institute, saying they were defrauded by the now defunct for-profit college. As part of an ongoing crackdown on for-profit schools, the agency said on Tuesday that it has erased loans for 208,000...
bloomberglaw.com
Big Four Firms Test Audit Safeguards as Consultancy Booms
The Big Four accounting firms increasingly rely on consulting and advising to drive their profits and boost partner paychecks, but it comes at a cost. That resurgence of consulting—now the biggest slice of Big Four revenue—comes packaged with potential conflicts of interest that could threaten what was once their core business: the audit.
Why Are Democrats Making It Harder to Hire Child Care Workers?
Early childcare is a thorny political issue, as anything combining babies and large sums of money inevitably must be. It sits at the intersection of a whole host of complicating factors: class divides and gender norms and workism and cultural undervaluation of care work and layer upon layer of parental anxieties. Reasonable people can disagree about what might improve the system we have.But a college degree mandate for early childcare workers is not reasonable. It’s onerous and elitist, a step away from affordable care which will drive perfectly competent and compassionate workers out of their jobs.Now that a Washington, D.C....
College students are increasingly identifying beyond ‘she’ and ‘he’
When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as “she” or “he.” More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That’s according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
Comments / 2