Education

nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
#Law Schools#Race And Ethnicity#Gre
bloomberglaw.com

Top Schools Face Backlash Over Financial Aid Misuse Allegations

Suit lays bear diversity issues in elite colleges, advocates say. Colleges’ admissions details will likely be exposed in discovery. Charges that 17 of the nation’s top universities rigged acceptance to avoid paying too much in financial aid could drive away students across economic and racial lines, education experts warned.
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Education
Washington Examiner

School choice can save children from radical gender ideology

Parents desperate to protect emotionally vulnerable children from cultlike indoctrination and secretive gender transitions need to leave the public school system, but not all families can afford alternative options to residentially assigned public schools. School choice programs help families escape government schools and swiftly find and afford safe education options for their children.
EDUCATION
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Agency Flexes Cybersecurity Muscle With Subpoena Win (1)

A recent federal appeals court ruling allowing the US Labor Department to enforce a subpoena against a retirement plan recordkeeper marks an escalation in the department’s cybersecurity crackdown that’s putting advisers on edge. Benefits administrator Alight Solutions LLC must hand over documents and information that the Employee Benefits...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

D.C. Police Union Loses Appeal Over Floyd-Spurred Discipline Law

Union’s constitutional claims over police reforms lack merit. A police union lost its challenge to a District of Columbia law banning negotiations over officer disciplinary matters after the D.C. Circuit found that lawmakers rationally could have concluded that the law “furthers a legitimate interest in improving police accountability.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
bloomberglaw.com

Does Gibson Dunn’s Diversity Chief Partner Splash Nudge Big Law?

It’s either a game changer or a clever gimmick. In a radical departure from the way Big Law doles out the partnership prize, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher elected an administrator (a cost center!) to partnership. As any first year law student knows, you need a laserlike focus—not to mention...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Big Four Firms Test Audit Safeguards as Consultancy Booms

The Big Four accounting firms increasingly rely on consulting and advising to drive their profits and boost partner paychecks, but it comes at a cost. That resurgence of consulting—now the biggest slice of Big Four revenue—comes packaged with potential conflicts of interest that could threaten what was once their core business: the audit.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

Why Are Democrats Making It Harder to Hire Child Care Workers?

Early childcare is a thorny political issue, as anything combining babies and large sums of money inevitably must be. It sits at the intersection of a whole host of complicating factors: class divides and gender norms and workism and cultural undervaluation of care work and layer upon layer of parental anxieties. Reasonable people can disagree about what might improve the system we have.But a college degree mandate for early childcare workers is not reasonable. It’s onerous and elitist, a step away from affordable care which will drive perfectly competent and compassionate workers out of their jobs.Now that a Washington, D.C....
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

College students are increasingly identifying beyond ‘she’ and ‘he’

When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as “she” or “he.” More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That’s according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
COLLEGES

